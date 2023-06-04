French Open 2023 Quarter Finals: When and where to watch the tournament in India

The French Open 2023 kicked off on the 28th of May, while the much-anticipated men’s final will be played on June 11. Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will face Pablo Varillas and Lorenzo Musetti respectively on Sunday.

Defending Champion Rafael Nadal is not competing in this year’s competition owing to a hip injury. This is the first time the ‘King of Clay’ has missed the tournament since his debut in 2005.

In Nadal’s absence, long-time rival and Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic is the clear favourite to win the tournament. World number one Carlos Alcaraz is seen as the other major contender for the 2023 French Open title.

Meanwhile, world number two Daniil Medvedev, who was initially seen as a strong contender for the French Open title, has been ruled out after a five-set defeat to Brazilian Thiago Seyboth Wild.

French Open 2023 Quarter Finals schedule:

The men’s and women’s quarter-finals of the French Open 2023 will take place on 6 and 7 June, with the semi-finals on 8 and 9 June.

The final of the tournament will be played at the Roland Garros Stadium in Paris, France on 11 June at 18:30 IST.

How to watch the French Open 2023 Quarter Finals?

Quarter-finals of the French Open 2023 can be watched on Sony Sports Ten 5, Sony Sports Ten 2 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu).

How to live stream the French Open 2023 Quarter Finals?

The French Open 2023 Quarter Finals can be watched live on the SonyLiv app. Subscription to the SonyLiv app is ₹999/year.

Updated: 04 Jun 2023, 11:45 AM IST