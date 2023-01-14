Home

French President Macron And Danish PM Lars Lokke Ride Cycles In Copenhagen | WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

According to the official reports carried out by a few news platforms, the two leaders spent over an hour riding around the Copenhagen waterfront.

Viral Video: The heads of state, Presidents, Prime Ministers, or Chancellors are provided with the highest security arrangements in their respective countries. When they visit some other country and are received by that country’s head of state, then the security is further beefed up. Right from the arrival to the movement across the city, every aspect of providing the highest levels of security is taken care of, from the most qualified, competent, and professional to the best possible vehicles to escort the motorcade.

Harsh Goenka, the chairman of the RPG Group conglomerate, has shared a video on Twitter that shows a completely different meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen who set off on a cycle tour of Copenhagen, the Danish capital, during Macron’s visit to Denmark on 28-29 August 2018. The video has the caption: “Lessons from the way French President Macron was received by Denmark PM:

A more casual and intimate conversation Country is safe- no security paraphernalia Promotes healthy living Cycling is environmentally friendly Common public can relate better”

Lessons from the way French President Macron was received by Denmark PM:

1. A more casual and intimate conversation

2. Country is safe- no security paraphernalia

3. Promotes healthy living

4. Cycling is environmentally friendly

5. Common public can relate better pic.twitter.com/WX7lQ5z2Hu — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) January 14, 2023

This seems like a refreshing change from the regular custom of the security apparatus in full flow and on display.

Do you guys think that it would be possible to witness more state-level happenings like these in the near future?



