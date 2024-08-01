Fresh Clashes Erupt In Imphal After Security Forces Fire Tear Gas Shells To Disperse Crowd During Protest Rally

Home

The ethnic violence, which began in May 2023, has resulted in the loss of 226 lives and displaced over 59,000 individuals, creating a dire humanitarian crisis in the region.

Tensions rise in Manipur as clashes break out between Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) residing in a relief camp and security forces. The conflict escalated in Imphal East district during a protest rally dispersal using tear gas. The incident escalated when tear gas was used to disperse approximately 100 IDPs from the Akampat relief camp. The IDPs, who were demanding rehabilitation and resolution to the ethnic violence, faced resistance from security forces, leading to a confrontation.

The residents of the relief camp, carrying placards and banners, were advocating for their right to return to their homes in Moreh, Tengnoupal district, and other areas affected by the violence. The ethnic violence, which began in May 2023, has resulted in the loss of 226 lives and displaced over 59,000 individuals, creating a dire humanitarian crisis in the region.

Escalation of Conflict

As the protest continued, local residents joined the IDPs, further intensifying the situation by throwing stones at the security forces. Despite managing to advance about 1 km, the protesters were eventually halted in Imphal West district due to the arrival of additional security reinforcements, including CRPF personnel.

Reports of assaults and injuries have emerged from the clash, although specific figures are yet to be confirmed. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh addressed the assembly, acknowledging the severity of the situation. He disclosed that 226 individuals have lost their lives in the violence, with over 59,000 people currently seeking refuge in relief camps, and 11,133 houses have been destroyed amidst the unrest.

As tensions persist and the humanitarian crisis deepens, it is imperative for all stakeholders to prioritize dialogue, peace-building efforts, and sustainable solutions to address the root causes of the ethnic violence in Manipur.











