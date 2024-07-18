Home

Fresh Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Terrorists In Kastigarh Area Of JK’s Doda

According to the officials, the encounter erupted in Jaddan Bata village in the Kastigarh area around 2 am when terrorists opened fire on the security search parties.

Doda: Village Defence Guards keep vigil at a forest area near the site of a recent terrorist encounter, in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, Wednesday, July 17, 2024. (PTI Photo)

A fresh gunfight broke out between security forces and terrorists in a forest village in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir early on Thursday, officials said. According to the officials, the encounter erupted in Jaddan Bata village in the Kastigarh area around 2 am when terrorists opened fire on the security search parties. They said the exchange of fire between the two sides was going on when the last reports were received. “An encounter has started in the Kastigarh area of Doda. More details are awaited,” said J&K Police.

This comes two days after four Army personnel were killed in action while battling terrorists in the Doda region. Following this, a massive search operation was launched in Desa and adjoining forest areas on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.











