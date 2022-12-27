Fresh Plea in Bombay High Court Seeks Deferment of Exam, Relaxation in 75% Criteria

Postpone JEE Main 2023: The fresh plea in the Bombay High Court demanded the relaxation of 75 per cent eligibility criteria.

Will JEE Main 2023 be postponed?

Postpone JEE Main 2023: As the chorus is growing louder for the postponement of JEE Main 2023, a fresh petition was on Tuesday filed in the Bombay High Court seeking postponement of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2023) January session as Class 12 pre-board exams of several boards are scheduled next month. The petition in Bombay High Court also challenged the 75% criterion to be eligible for JEE Main 2023. The petition also demanded the relaxation of 75 per cent eligibility criteria.

The petition was filed on Monday by activist Anubha Srivastava Sahai as several students started online campaign on Twitter with requests to postpone JEE Mains 2023 and to remove 75% criterion for droppers.

As per the earlier notification by the NTA, the JEE Main 2023 will be held two times — first in January and the second in April.

The petitioner on Bombay HC said that the National Testing Agency (NTA) which holds the entrance test made the announcement on a very short notice and the January session of JEE Main clashes with Class 12 board exams, pre-boards and viva-voce of CBSE, ICSE and other state board examinations.

“Most of the State boards have scheduled their Pre-board and board examinations in the month of January 2023. Therefore, students will find it difficult to appear in the Mains examination. Therefore the Mains examination planned in January 2023 is non-beneficial to them because they won’t appear for the exam,” the PIL stated.

At present, the JEE Main 2023 registration is underway and candidates will be able to apply for the January session by January 12, 2023. The aspirants can fill the JEE Main 2023 application form at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The petitioner in the plea before the Bombay High Court seeks deferment of the JEE Main 2023 January session exam to April 2023 or any other convenient date after discussions with respective education boards.



