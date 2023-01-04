Friend Sonia Singh Reveals All

After Sheezan Khan’s lawyer claimed that Tunisha Sharma’s mom and uncle controlled her finances, her friend Sonia Singh says she had asked to lend her Rs 3000 recently.

Tunisha Sharma had financial issues: Tunisha Sharma’s friend Sonia Singh spoke about the financial issues in her life. The actor revealed that she often didn’t have money and would ask people to lend her some. Sonia, who has worked in many TV shows including Dill Mill Gayye and Ali Baba: Daasten-E-Kabul, said her late friend had asked her to lend Rs 3000 recently.

Sonia’s statement comes a day after Sheezan Khan’s lawyer claimed that Tunisha’s finances would be controlled by her mother Vanita Sharma and uncle Sanjeev Kaushal. In a press conference organised on Monday, Sheezan’s lawyer Shailendra and his family members told the media that Tunisha had to ask them for even the smallest amount of money and she would often stay frustrated because of the same.

TUNISHA SHARMA SAID SHEEZAN KHAN ASKED HER FOR ‘SOME SPACE’

Speaking to Aaj Tak, Sonia now said, “Tunisha would call me whenever she was free. For the past few days, she was troubled and we spoke less in December. When we met on December 14, she claimed that Sheezan had said he needed some space and did not like me talking about love all the time. I explained that such things happen in a relationship.”

TUNISHA SHARMA HAD FINANCIAL ISSUES

She added that Tunisha had told her about not having money. She said, “Tunisha often would not have money. Very recently, she asked me to lend her Rs 3000 and I asked her what had happened that she did not even have the amount.” Sonia also revealed that Tunisha had called her a day before her death and asked her to lie about her to her mother if she called. “Tunisha had started considering Sheezan’s family her own. She would call them Ammi and Appi, which sounded okay to me because she was considering the family of the one she loved as her own,” she said.

While Tunisha’s mom has accused her ex-boyfriend and co-star Sheezan Khan of abetment to suicide, his family has denied all the allegations. At the same press conference, the lawyer also revealed that Tunisha would often get panic attacks and anxiety attacks because of her strained relationship with her mother and the involvement of one Sanjeev Kaushal who would control her and their family’s decisions.

Tunisha, a 20-year-old actor, was found dead on the sets of her show on December 24, Saturday. She was immediately rushed to the hospital by Sheezan and others where the doctors declared her dead.

