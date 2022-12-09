From 10-month Arrears to DA Hike, Govt Employees to Get 3 New Year Gifts From Centre

7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: The government employees have been waiting for the official confirmation on payment of 18 months-pending Dearness allowance (DA) arrears, hike in Fitment Factor, and another round of DA hike.

7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: As the Central government employees are for many months waiting for some major decisions from the Centre, it is likely that they will get 3 gifts — related to salary hike — from the Centre this New Year.

They have been waiting for the official confirmation on payment of 18 months-pending Dearness allowance (DA) arrears, hike in Fitment Factor and another round of DA hike. As per reports, the Centre might take a call on these three pressing demands in the New Year.

Decision On Pending 18-Month DA Arrears

The DA arrears are pending for the last 18 months from January 2020 to June 2021 for the cabinet discussion and deliberation. As per the media reports, the DA arrears of employees at Level-3 can be estimated between Rs 11,880 to Rs 37,554. For Level-13 or Level-14, the arrears of employees can range between Rs 1,44,200 to Rs 2,15,900.

Decision On Fitment Factor Hike

The Centre is likely to take a decision the fitment factor hike after next year’s Union Budget. If the fitment factor is increased 3 times, then the salary of the employees excluding allowances will be 18,000 X 2.57 = Rs 46,260. And, if the demands of the employees are accepted, then the salary will be 26000 X 3.68 = Rs 95,680. If the government accepts 3 times fitment factor, then the salary will be 21000 X 3 = Rs 63,000.

Decision on Next DA Hike

If reports are to be believed, then the government employees will get up to 3 to 5 percent hike in DA in New Year in the wake of high inflation rates. Recently, the Union Cabinet had approved the Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief at 4 percent for the government employees and pensioners due from 01.07.2022.



