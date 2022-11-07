Monday, November 7, 2022
National

From 50GB Monthly Data To Unlimited Call, Check Key Benefits Here

Under this plan, customers also get unlimited calling for other operators as well, along with 3,000 free SMS per month.

Business News: Vodafone Idea is offering a range of prepaid and postpaid deals for its customers. The company has recently launched Rs 401 postpaid plan, which comes with a slew of benefits like monthly data, additional data, unlimited calling, free benefits etc.

Vodafone Idea Rs 401 postpaid plan: Benefits

  1. The plan provides users with monthly data of 50GB
  2. Customers get additional data, also worth 50GB, and for free.
  3. The Extra data will be available only for users with an online subscription to the plan.
  4. Customers to get data of up to 200GB, per month, as a rollover benefit.
  5. Under this, customers also get unlimited calling for other operators as well, along with 3,000 free SMS per month.
  6. On subscribing to this offer, they get to use unlimited data from midnight to 6am.
  7. Customers to get the ₹599 Sony LIV subscription for free for 12 months.




Published Date: November 7, 2022 10:31 PM IST





