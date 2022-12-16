From 75% Criterion to One Application; Check Major Changes Introduced by NTA

#JEEMain2023inApril #75GoBack #JusticeForDroppers Trends: Aspirants have taken to social media to express their concerns, tagging authorities such as PM Modi, the Official Twitter Account of the National Testing Agency, Dharmendra Pradhan, and using hashtags such as #JEEMain2023inApril #75GoBack #JusticeForDroppers.

#jeemainsinapril started trending on Twitter as several students used the hashtag to press forth their demand on social media.

JEE Main 2023 Registration at jeemain.nta.nic.in: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main dates for the 2023 exams. JEE Main will be held in two sessions — the first in January 2023 and the second in April 2023. Engineering aspirants can fill up the JEE Main 2023 application form by visiting the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. The NTA has made significant changes in the JEE Mains 2023 exam.

According to the information brochure, the eligibility criteria of 75 per cent marks in the Class 12 exam to appear for the NTA JEE Main 2023 exam has been restored. Last year, the testing agency removed the JEE Main 75% criteria as a one-time measure due to academic loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the NTA JEE Main 2023 Information bulletin, the JEE Main 2023 session 1 examination will be conducted between January 24 to 31. Meanwhile, the session 2 examinations are scheduled to begin from April 6 to 12, 2023. Since things are returning to normal, officials have decided to reinstate the eligibility criteria that were in place prior to the pandemic. Furthermore, the NTA has announced significant changes to the engineering entrance exam.

JEE Main 2023: Check 5 Major Changes Introduced by NTA

Before filling out the JEE Main application form 2023, candidates must go through the new rules. Here is a list of the changes that students must be aware of.

75% criteria

As per the JEE Main 2023 Information Bulletin, Admission to B.E. / B.Tech / B.Arch / B.Planning. Courses in NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs participating through Central Seat Allocation Board will be based on All India Rank subject to the condition that the candidate should have secured at least 75% marks in the Class 12 examination conducted by the respective Boards. For SC/ST candidates the qualifying marks would be 65% in the Class 12/qualifying examination. The candidate is also required to pass in each of the subjects of Class 12 / qualifying examination.

Student’s Reaction to 75% criteria

We are even ready to give exam in January at this point but please remove 75% criteria. Its my humble and desperate urge to NTA , please don’t ruin my career.@DG_NTA @narendramodi @PMOIndia #75goback #JusticeForDroppers — Aprajita (@Ajsrivastvva) December 16, 2022

Number of exam cities decreased

The number of JEE Main 2023 exam cities in India has been reduced to 399 from 514 last year. However, the number of exam cities in other countries has increased to 24 from 13 last year.

Increase in JEE Main 2023 registration fees

For Indian Candidates : The registration fees for male candidates have increased from Rs 650 to Rs 1,000. Similarily, female candidates have to pay Rs 800. Earlier, SC, ST, PwD, and transgender candidates had to pay Rs 325 only, but now SC, ST, PwD and Third Gender candidates have to pay Rs 500 to appear for BE, BTech, BArch, and BPlanning papers.

: The registration fees for male candidates have increased from Rs 650 to Rs 1,000. Similarily, female candidates have to pay Rs 800. Earlier, SC, ST, PwD, and transgender candidates had to pay Rs 325 only, but now SC, ST, PwD and Third Gender candidates have to pay Rs 500 to appear for BE, BTech, BArch, and BPlanning papers. Outside India: The application fee for candidates outside India has also been increased. Male candidates will have to pay Rs 5,000 whereas female candidates have to pay Rs 4,000. Earlier, the application fees for male and female candidates were Rs 3,000 and Rs 1,500 respectively.

Mandatory Parents Details

Students must now include their parent’s or guardian’s email address and mobile number when filling up the JEE Main application form 2023. Previously not required, students will now be required to provide the information in order to successfully complete the JEE Main registration.

One Application

Students applying for the examination will be able to apply for only one session at a time. “In the first session of JEE (Main) – 2023, only Session 1 will be visible and candidates can opt for that. In the next session, Session 2 will be visible, and the candidates can opt for that Session,” NTA in an official statement said. Under no circumstances, candidates will be allowed to fill more than one Application Form. Strict action will be taken, even at a later stage, against such candidates who have filled more than one Application Form.

Student’s Reaction to JEE Main Exam Date: #jeemainsinapril trends

Engineering aspirants have also urged the National Testing Agency (NTA) to hold the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 in April as they claim, they did not get enough time for preparation. Some aspirants have started a Twitter campaign called #jeemainsinapril, claiming that Session-1 in January will cause a lot of mental stress for Aspirants.

It’s a humble Request to @DG_NTA .

Students are facing huge mental stress. They couldn’t get enough time to prepare, as the session was delayed.

Pls Reschedule the dates, and conduct #jeemains2023 Session-1 in April. #jeemainsinapril #JEEMain2023inApril #JEE2023 @Xpress_edex pic.twitter.com/vWOV6VuRuY — Pragyan 🇮🇳 (@Er_Pragyan_01) December 16, 2022

JEE Main 2023 Exam Dates announced, 1st attempt in January, second in April. I request @DG_NTA to Please conduct 1st Attempt of #JEEMains2023 in april Give fair chance to droppers✌️#jeemainsinapril #JEEMain2023 pic.twitter.com/UkzUd3Nj0U — Siri (@supersiri20) December 15, 2022

As a Dropper Jee aspirant , We got less Then 6 Months for Preparation that is from August to January , This is Completely Injustice for us.

Please Nta Give us Enough Time#nta #jeemains2023 #jeemainsinapril #jee #JEEMains — Animesh Anand (@animesh___anand) December 15, 2022

JEE Main 2023 Exam Dates

Name of the Events January Session Dates April Session Dates JEE Main Registration Dates December 16 to January 12 To be notified Admit Card Release Date Third week of January 2023 To be notified JEE Main Exam January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31, 2023 April 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11 and 12 JEE Main Result January 2023 April 2023



