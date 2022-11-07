Monday, November 7, 2022
National

From Alia Bhatt To John Abraham, Take A Look At The Bollywood Celebrities Who Turned Vegan| Watch Video

These are some Bollywood celebs who turned into vegans for animal safety. Alia Bhatt to shraddha kapoor all celebs turn into vegan and opted for plant based food. Watch video to know more.



Published: November 7, 2022 9:00 AM IST


By Video Desk

Video: Alia Bhatt was an ardent non-vegetarian who turned into a vegetarian first and then went on to vegan. Anushka was a vegetarian and then opted for veganism. Kangna was a vegetarian and now switched to vegan. John Abraham’s love for animals made him vegan. Sonakshi turned into a vegan to join the fight against animal cruelty. Shradha was a vegetarian but decided to go vegan to protect against animal cruelty. So these were some Bollywood celebs who turned into vegans for animal safety. Watch video to know more about them.

Written by- Ananya




Published Date: November 7, 2022 9:00 AM IST





