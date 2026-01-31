SHANGHAI

Jan. 31, 2026

,

. Its

/PRNewswire/ — Amid the surging wave of innovation in China’s biopharmaceutical industry, a decade is long enough to witness the full evolution of a sector—from its initial emergence and growth to fundamental transformation. In 2015, as regulatory reform ignited local innovation, Lang Guojun, after earning his PhD from Zhejiang University and gaining several years of experience in pharmaceutical companies, foresightedly focused on the core upstream segment of the industry value chain and founded Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals (hereinafter referred to as “Sanyou Bio”). Standing at a new starting point ten years later, Lang Guojun reflects, “Time has passed incredibly fast—it feels like just the blink of an eye.” Yet within this “blink of an eye,” Sanyou Bio has achieved a leapfrog developmentrapidly evolving from a startup with an initial antibody library at the 10^10 scale and a laboratory space of just 100 square meters into an industry front-runner. Today, Sanyou Bio has established an Intelligent Super-Trillion Antibody Library (STAL), the R&D platforms of super-trillion, intelligence and integration, as well as more than 20,000 square meters of operational and planned R&D and GMP-compliant facilities. Building on this foundation, in 2026, Sanyou Bio will officially launch its Innovation Hub for Original Drug Discovery (ClickLinks). At its core, the platform integrates global innovative drug R&D resources and leverages the Intelligent Super-Trillion Antibody Library to deliver a one-stop solution spanning drug discovery, preclinical development, and industrialization, while building an ecosystem network for original drug innovation. in collaboration with ecosystem partners, the platform will jointly fulfill the mission of “To provide solutions to accelerate biological drugs innovation globally.” Lang Guojun admits that a decade ago, he never imagined Sanyou Bio would reach its current scale. His original intention was simply “to do whatever I can to contribute to new drug development.” Perhaps this illustrates a simple truth: when one persists in doing the right thing, time often delivers rewards beyond expectation.Before founding Sanyou Bio, Lang Guojun had already spent many years in the pharmaceutical industry. He first worked at Henlius, a subsidiary of Fosun Pharma, holding positions across R&D and quality control. He later joined another company, focusing on product and marketing functions. This rare combination of experience across R&D, manufacturing, and commercialization endowed him with a multidimensional and holistic view of the industry. Thanks to this background, Lang Guojun keenly identified a critical “gap” in China’s biopharmaceutical value chain around 2015. “At that time, commercialization, process development, and even clinical capabilities had already made solid progress,” Lang Guojun recalls. “But at the very source—drug discovery and preclinical research—there was a severe shortage of platform-based companies.” As China’s pharmaceutical industry struggled to transition from generics to innovation, most players held a wait-and-see attitude. Lang Guojun, however, recognized both the core bottleneck and the greatest opportunity of the next decade: solving the fundamental challenges of drug discovery, which he believed represented the true value of platform companies. Looking back at the turbulent decade of innovative drug development, countless companies emerged and then faded away. Sanyou Bio, by contrast, advanced steadily and prudently. According to Lang Guojun, the company’s ability to navigate industry cycles safely stems from its unwavering commitment to a dual-engine strategy of “R&D innovation” and “commercial operations,” avoiding the fragility of a single-track model. “Many companies focus solely on R&D,” he observes. “Once their funding dries up, even the best projects come to a halt.” This dual-engine strategy has demonstrated remarkable resilience amid the recent capital crunch in the industry. “In 2024, we achieved break-even; in 2025, we built a solid profit base with sustained positive cash flow,” Lang Guojun shares. “This not only ensures survival, but healthy survival.” Survival is merely the prerequisite for the future. What truly anchors Sanyou Bio’s position is its formidable technological moat. Over ten years, Sanyou Bio has built a 10-trillion–scale Intelligent Super-Trillion Antibody Library, which serves as the cornerstone of its competitiveness. Today, most domestic molecular libraries range from 10^10 to 10^11 in size. Sanyou Bio’s library, at 10^13, is 100 to 1,000 times larger. “A 10^11-scale library may yield only dozens of candidate molecules,” Lang Guojun explains. “A 10^13-scale library can theoretically generate thousands or even tens of thousands of lead candidates. This means that for any target, we can provide a rich pool of high-quality candidates, significantly increasing downstream R&D success rates from the very beginning.” Yet even 10 trillion is not the endpoint. Sanyou Bio plans to continue expanding and upgrading its libraries. With the integration of AI technologies, next-generation libraries will move beyond randomness toward rational design, proactively selecting molecules and constructing optimal sequences to make libraries smarter and more efficient. In parallel, Sanyou Bio continues to expand molecular modalities—from full-length antibody libraries, to leading single-domain antibody libraries, and now trillion-scale peptide libraries—constantly pushing the boundaries of molecular forms. Looking ahead, the company also plans to explore the integration of peptides with nucleic acids to create the next generation of molecular libraries.The confidence behind the Innovation Hub for Original Drug Discovery and its ambition to build an industry ecosystem extends far beyond Sanyou Bio’s ultra-large molecular libraries. Over the past decade, Sanyou Bio has successfully delivered more than 2,000 projects for over 2,000 clients, building a deep and reliable customer network that underpins its strategic evolution. At the heart of this transition is a shift from traditional one-way CRO services to an open, efficient, and mutually beneficial ecosystem network. The Innovation Hub is designed as an open platform that integrates upstream and downstream resources to provide ecosystem-based comprehensive solutions. Its fundamental value lies in deeply engaging with and systematically empowering clients’ innovation processes, thereby enhancing partners’ long-term core competitiveness. This “deep empowerment” manifests across multiple layers of value creation, beginning with Sanyou Bio’s role as a hub of resources and trust. Lang Guojun shares an example: a U.S.-based biotech company newly entering China urgently needed to connect with local CDMOs and safety evaluation institutions but faced delays due to unfamiliarity with the market. Leveraging its deep local insights and partnership network, Sanyou Bio not only precisely matched and introduced suitable partners, but also accompanied site visits and supported negotiations, ultimately ensuring successful project implementation. In this process, Sanyou Bio provided far more than technical services—it bridged information gaps and established trust. Moreover, through deep, mutually endorsed ecosystem relationships with strategic partners such as leading CDMOs, Sanyou Bio has embedded itself within a powerful industrial credit network. Strategic partners vouch for Sanyou Bio’s technical expertise, while Sanyou Bio ensures the quality of recommended projects and clients, enabling more efficient access to premium resources and forming a virtuous cycle. On this foundation, the Innovation Hub assumes a dual empowerment role by systematically connecting critical breaks along the innovation chain. On one hand, it serves as a catalyst for translating scientific discoveries into development programs. Many academic laboratories hold promising early-stage targets but lack pathways for translation, while pharmaceutical companies often lack the bandwidth to evaluate and incubate such early projects individually. Sanyou Bio positions itself as a reliable bridge between upstream innovation and downstream development. “Sanyou Bio has built a dry–wet integrated intelligent platform, over 10,000 square meters of R&D facilities, and a comprehensive service chain spanning raw material preparation, antibody screening, antibody engineering, in vitro pharmacology, animal models, cell line development, purification process development, formulation development, and quality control,” Lang Guojun notes. “While we do not engage in large-scale manufacturing, we have established a complete closed-loop capability from discovery through preclinical research.” On the other hand, the Innovation Hub also functions as a matchmaker connecting capital and industry. Drawing on deep insights accumulated through extensive early-stage R&D involvement, Sanyou Bio can efficiently help investors screen and connect with high-quality projects, significantly reducing due diligence costs and information risks. After investment decisions are made, Sanyou Bio continues to provide professional R&D support, safeguarding projects from matchmaking through execution. In this sense, the Innovation Hub represents Sanyou Bio’s strategic elevation of a decade of accumulated technology, experience, and networks into a dynamic ecosystem. Lang Guojun envisions Sanyou Bio evolving beyond a technical service provider into a central hub linking academia, industry, and capital—driving the new drug R&D ecosystem toward greater openness, efficiency, and shared success through resource connectivity, trust endorsement, and end-to-end technical support.In 2026, the Innovation Hub for Original Drug Discovery will officially go live. Presented as an integrated portal, the platform consolidates over 70 specialized service platforms or product pages into a unified interface, enabling clients to access required technical services or industrial resources through a single interface, dramatically reducing the complexity and cost of managing multiple vendors. At the same time, tools such as the OneClick+ Online Design Platform and the CRS marketplace, transform deep expert knowledge into standardized, user-friendly products and services, significantly shortening project initiation cycles. According to Lang Guojun, of the first 39 service modules launched, most are based on Sanyou Bio’s proprietary end-to-end technology platforms. Moving forward, the Innovation Hub will selectively introduce and deeply integrate technology platforms from external strategic partners. Sanyou Bio will provide partners with free product definition, interface design, and content restructuring services, aiming to standardize technology modules from diverse sources and ensure a clear structure, seamless experience, and unified visual identity for users. As the central hub for all collaborations, the Innovation Hub will naturally accumulate interaction data from all projects, forming a globally scarce multimodal biopharmaceutical R&D data asset. This will lay a unique foundation for training proprietary AI-driven drug discovery algorithms and predictive models, establishing a long-term competitive moat. The platform’s ecosystem value proposition operates on two levels. First, it serves as an open innovation platform that continuously aggregates and disseminates deep industry insights through its “Frontier Innovation” module, aiming to attract and retain high-value clients while building thought leadership. Building on this, the platform aims to unlock network value effects by systematically linking clients, suppliers, scientists, and innovators to promote efficient collaborationlong-term vision is that, through deep connectivity and trust-based mechanisms, the platform will ultimately enable direct partnership matchmaking, address long-standing trust and efficiency bottlenecks in the traditional value chain, and transform collaborative relationships into measurable “brand synergy” assets—culminating in a brand-new platform-based, network-collaborative business model.Standing at the threshold of the next decade, Lang Guojun describes his current mindset as a complex mix of “excitement” and “cautious vigilance.” “Reaching where we are today has not been easy,” he says. “We’ve grown from a team of three to more than 200 people. These ten years have laid a very solid foundation for the company.” The caution stems from his clear understanding of business survival dynamics. “Ninety-five percent of companies don’t survive beyond ten years, and even fewer last more than fifteen. Sustaining long-term success is extremely difficult.” This acute sense of crisis keeps Lang Guojun grounded and pragmatic. “Rather than thinking about what things will look like in 15 or 20 years, our priority is to make 2026 the best version it can be.” Going forward, Sanyou Bio will continue to uphold its dual-engine strategy of R&D innovation and commercial operations, striving to strike a balance between short-term growth imperatives and long-term sustainable development. In Lang Guojun’s vision, Sanyou Bio will become one of China’s key sources of innovative drug development—and the fundamental driving force behind it all remains the simple mission that inspired him at the very beginning: “To provide solutions to accelerate biological drugs innovation globally.”Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals is a high-tech biopharmaceutical enterprise driven by its super-trillion molecule library and artificial intelligence technology, with the mission of “making innovative biologics R&D easy for clients worldwide”. Sanyou Bio has been dedicated to developing a world-class innovative biological drug R&D hub. The company is centered on its AI-driven super-trillion antibody library (AI-STAL) and supported by its world-leading, integrated and intelligent R&D platform for innovative biologics development that seamlessly combines in silico and wet-lab capabilities. Sanyou drives the global development and industrialization of innovative new drugs through diversified business models. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, Sanyou has established global business centers across Asia, North America, and Europe, forming an international business network. The company currently operates and has planned over 20,000 square meters of R&D and GMP facilities. Sanyou has established strong collaborations with more than 2,000 pharmaceutical and biotech companies worldwide, empowering over 1,200 new drug discovery and development projects. It has completed more than 50 collaboration projects, over 10 of which have advanced to IND approval and clinical development stages. The company has filed over 130 invention patents, with more than 30 granted. It has also obtained over 10 national and international qualifications and system certifications, including National High-Tech Enterprise, Shanghai “Specialized and Innovative” Enterprise, ISO9001, and ISO27001. SOURCE Sanyou Bio