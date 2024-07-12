From Classic to Contemporary: FNP Sets Trends with Premium Rakhi Collection for 2024

FNP (Ferns N Petals), India’s leading and most preferred gifting platform, renowned for its innovative and trendsetting Rakhi collections, proudly announces the launch of its comprehensive Rakhi range for 2024. As the leader in online retail for Rakhi and Rakhi hampers, FNP continues to redefine the celebration of sibling bonds.

FNP Rakhi Collection

This year’s collection is handcrafted by skilled artisans and thoughtfully curated from across the country, offering unique and special designs for consumers in India and across the globe. Pre-booking for this exclusive collection has already started, ensuring customers can secure their favorite Rakhis well in advance.

“Our 2024 Rakhi collection is a result of intricate design and research over the past 15 months, combined with our 30 years of experience in the gifting industry,” said Pawan Gadia, Global CEO & Director of FNP. “We’ve created a collection that stands out in both quality and aesthetics.”

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

FNP’s collection features a wide range of designs from contemporary to classic, ensuring there is something for every taste. The Rakhis are made from premium materials such as Kundan, Polki, Silver, Pearls, Semi-Precious Stones, Polished Metals, and Handwoven Threads sourced from all over India. Each piece is meticulously crafted with smooth finishing, embodying the essence of sibling love.

In addition to traditional Rakhis, FNP offers trendy and quirky designs, family sets including Bhaiya-Bhabhi and kids Rakhis, toy Rakhis, spiritual dome Rakhis, and unique categories like earrings/jewelry Rakhis and fridge magnet Rakhis. The collection also includes curated hampers and thoughtful gifts tailored to brothers’ personas, ensuring a complete celebratory package.

FNP’s collection also includes fusion sweets that blend traditional and contemporary flavors, adding a unique touch to the festive celebrations.

Last year, FNP helped people celebrate Rakhi across 100 countries, reaffirming its commitment to making thoughtful gifting easy and accessible worldwide. This year, the collection promises to bring even more joy with its expansive range and high-quality craftsmanship.

Recognizing the global nature of many families, FNP offers international Rakhi delivery, including dedicated services for sending Rakhi to the USA, UK, Australia, Canada, and beyond. Leveraging its extensive service network, FNP ensures reliable, same-day delivery across India and worldwide, helping you make your siblings feel special with thoughtful gifts and Rakhis from an exclusive range at FNP.

FNP’s 2024 Rakhi collection, the largest online, is now live on the FNP website and app, ready to add to the festivities of millions of Indians across the globe.

Explore the full collection and place your orders on FNP at www.fnp.com For a visual feast of gifting inspirations, follow FNP on Instagram at @fernsnpetalsindia.