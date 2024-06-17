Home

News

IMD Weather Update: From Extremely Heavy Rainfall To Severe Heatwave; Details Of MeT Forecast

Heatwave conditions are anticipated in North India.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

(L) A girl uses a scarf to protect herself from the heat. (ANI Photo) (R) People carrying umbrellas commute amid heavy showers of rain. (ANI Photo/ Shrikant Singh)

Rainfall, Heatwave Forecast: The monsoon is likely to arrive in the NorthWest states of India by 27-30 June. This was announced by an India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist on Monday.

The IMD categorises northwestern states as Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, parts of Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal.

IMD scientist Soma Sen told news agency ANI that the western disturbance is expected over Bihar and Jharkhand from 18 or 19 June.

“South-westerly winds from the Arabian Sea may bring some moisture and associated relief over Punjab and Haryana from 18th or 19th June. Over North-West India normal date of monsoon is 27th-30th June,” she said adding that the IMD has forecasted extremely heavy rainfall in the next 3-5 days expected over Northeast India mainly Meghalaya, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Manipur.

The IMD has predicted isolated, extremely heavy rainfall across Assam, Meghalaya, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal until June 19. Additionally, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya are expected to experience exceptionally heavy rainfall, with isolated heavy rainfall forecasted for Odisha on June 20-21.

The weather forecast indicates that Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, Maharashtra, and Marathwada are expected to experience light to moderate rainfall in the coming five days. The meteorological department has forecast heavy rainfall for Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh in the coming five days.

Heatwave conditions are anticipated in North India, and a Red Alert has been declared for Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi.

“Severe heat wave conditions are likely to continue today over Bihar and Jharkhand,” said IMD scientist Soma Sen.

Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are predicted across most regions of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and Bihar until June 18. The meteorological department has indicated that heatwave conditions are expected in Jammu, Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh until Tuesday, June 18, and in Rajasthan until June 19.











