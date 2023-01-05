From Hogwarts Legacy To Atomic Heart: Here Are The Most Awaited Games Of 2023
Upcoming Games In 2023: For fans of video games across all platforms, 2023 is shaping up to be an exciting year. From Hogwarts Legacy to Atomic Heart, here is all about the best upcoming video games. Watch Video
Upcoming Games In 2023: The year 2023 is looking to be a thrilling one for gamers on all platforms. While PlayStation users anxiously await the next installment in the Marvel’s Spider-Man storyline, Nintendo Switch owners will finally be able to play the highly anticipated The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel. Dead Space and Resident Evil 4 will both receive updated visuals for fans of remakes. In 2023, certain much-anticipated games like In Atomic Heart and Hogwarts Legacy may also be released. watch this video to know about the most awaited games of 2023.
Written By: Amit Kumar
Published Date: January 5, 2023 7:32 PM IST
