Big Tech Layoffs: From IBM to Google, List of Firms That Fired Thousands of Employees This Week

Layoff News: The year 2023 started on a bad note for techies as big tech layoffs continue to dominate headlines with Google, IBM, Microsoft, Amazon and others announced mass sacking over the span of a few days. According to layoffs.fyi, a crowdsourced database of tech layoffs, there have been more than 200,000 tech jobs lost since the start of last year. In this article India.com has curated a list of companies that announced big layoffs this week.

SAP: European software giant SAP joined the parade of tech companies laying off staff, announcing yesterday that it was cutting about 2,900 jobs after the iconic US tech company IBM said it was slashing about 3,900 jobs. These numbers add to the 150,000 jobs cut last year and about 30 per cent of that number that was reported by ComputerWorld on Wednesday. SAP said that the jobs cut would be about 2.5 per cent of its workforce of about 112,000.

IBM: Tech giant IBM is laying off 3,900 employees, which is a result of the spinoff of IT infrastructure services provider Kyndryl business and part of the AI unit called ‘Watson Health’. The layoffs will cause a charge of $300 million in the January-March period to the company, according to IBM Chief Financial Officer James Kavanaugh.

Spotify: Music streaming giant Spotify on Monday announced to slash 6 per cent of its workforce, or about 600 staffers, globally. The Swedish company’s CEO Daniel Ek announced in a memo that he was too ambitious in investing ahead of their revenue growth. The company had just over 9,800 full-time employees as of its last earnings report.

Alphabet (Google): Google’s parent company Alphabet is now laying off 12,000 employees, or about 6 per cent of its workforce, globally. The layoffs that are across the verticals, including engineering, product, recruiting and corporate teams were expected amid the deepening funding winter that has hit companies of all sizes in the global slowdown and recession fears.

If reports are to be believed, deeper layoffs are coming in 2023 as most business economists have predicted that their companies will cut payrolls in the coming months. According to a report in CNN citing a new survey, only 12 per cent of economists — surveyed by the National Association for Business Economics (NABE) — anticipate employment will increase at their firms over the next three months, “down from 22 per cent this fall”. This is the first time since early days of the Covid pandemic that more business leaders anticipate jobs shrinking at their firms.



