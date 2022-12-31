From India To Englnd… Which Team is Where In Latest ICC’s Team Rankings For T20I Formate- Watch Video
The year 2022 has been a particularly exciting one for T20 international cricket, with several record-breaking performances taking place.
Sports: The year 2022 has been very important in terms of T20 international cricket. The year 2022 has been a particularly exciting one for T20 international cricket, with several record-breaking performances taking place. Despite the humongous defeat team India endured in the semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup against England, the side remains No.1 in the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20I Team Rankings. Watch the video to find out which team ranked where.
Written By: Piyush Kumar
Published Date: December 31, 2022 4:00 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
5 NGOs That Have Changed The Face Of Women’s Livelihood In 2022
[ad_1] There are multiple civil society organizations working relentlessly towards the development of women's workforce in the country, but few...
ICSI CS Executive, Professional June 2023 Exam Schedule at icsi.edu; Complete Dates Here
[ad_1] ICSI CS Executive, Professional June 2023 Exam Schedule PDF at icsi.edu: Candidates can download the examination schedule by visiting...
VIRAL VIDEO Temple Elephant Blesses Young Girl With Its Trunk As She Offers Her Namaskar
[ad_1] In the Sanatan faith (Hindu religion), and in India, the pachyderm is revered as a god in the form...
Former Pope Benedict XVI Dies At 95 In Vatican
[ad_1] Former Pope Benedict XVI Dies At 95 In Vatican Former Pope Benedict XVI Dies At 95 In Vatican Vatican:...
Stunning Artwork Takes Over Delhi Walls As City Gets Ready For G20 Summit
[ad_1] The Delhi municipal authorities have begun decorating drab public walls in the city, including those of garbage dumps, with...
CUET’s Rocky Debut, Delayed Academic Session, Return To Single Term Board Exams
[ad_1] Educational Events: Right from the debut edition of the Common University Entrance Test(CUET) to the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP),...
Average Rating