National

From India To Englnd… Which Team is Where In Latest ICC’s Team Rankings For T20I Formate- Watch Video

admin
22Views
Read Time:52 Second


The year 2022 has been a particularly exciting one for T20 international cricket, with several record-breaking performances taking place.

Sports: The year 2022 has been very important in terms of T20 international cricket. The year 2022 has been a particularly exciting one for T20 international cricket, with several record-breaking performances taking place. Despite the humongous defeat team India endured in the semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup against England, the side remains No.1 in the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20I Team Rankings. Watch the video to find out which team ranked where.

Written By: Piyush Kumar




Published Date: December 31, 2022 4:00 PM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories