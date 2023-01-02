From KVS To CRPF, Here’s A List Of Jobs To Apply For This Week

Recruitment 2023: In this article, we provide you with a list of jobs you need to apply before their deadline ends. We hope you find something that matches your skills and income goal.



Recruitment 2023: Looking for a job? Here’s a golden opportunity for you. Here’s a list of jobs, with an ongoing registration process. From Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)’s vacancies for Scientist ‘B’ positions to the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS)’s recruitment for Deputy Commissioner posts, and many more — here’s a list of jobs available. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, application link, official website, and other details here.

KVS Recruitment 2022

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the post of Deputy Commissioner. Candidates can check the detailed notification by visiting the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in. A total of 07 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date to submit the application form is January 31, 2023. For more details about the recruitment process, click on the link given HERE

Name of the post: Deputy Commissioner Official Website: kvsangathan.nic.in. Last Date to Apply: January 31, 2022

CRPF Bharti 2023

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is hiring candidates for the posts of Assistant Sub Inspector ASI (Steno) and others. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of CRPF at www.crpfindia.com, crpf.gov.in , and www.crpf.nic.in. A total of 1458 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The registration process will begin from January 04, 2023. The last date to submit the application form is January 25. For more details about the recruitment process, click on the link given HERE

Name of the post: Assistant Sub Inspector ASI (Steno) Official Website: www.crpfindia.com, crpf.gov.in , and www.crpf.nic.in. Last Date to Apply: January 25, 2023

TSPSC Recruitment 2022

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is hiring candidates to apply for the posts of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (CLASS-A & B) in the Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department in the State of Telangana. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Commission at tspsc.gov.in from December 30. The last date to submit the application form is January 19, 2023. For more details about the recruitment process, click on the link given HERE

Name of the post: Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (CLASS-A & B) Official Website: tspsc.gov.in Last Date to Apply: January 19, 2023

Assam Police Jobs 2022

Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) is hiring candidates to apply for the post of Constable (Grade III) under the Directorate of Civil Defence and Home Guards, Assam in the pay scale of Rs. 14000 – 60500 + GP 5600 (PB-2). Eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website at slprbassam.in from January 7, 2023. The last date to submit the application form is February 5, 2023. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 211 vacant posts will be filled. For more details about the recruitment process, click on the link given HERE

Name of the post: Constable Official Website: slprbassam.in Last Date to Apply: February 05, 2023

OSSC Recruitment 2022

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) is hiring candidates for the post of Accountant under the Housing and Urban Development Department, Govt. of Odisha. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Commission at ossc.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form is till January 23, 2023. A total of 65 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. For more details about the recruitment process, click on the link given HERE

Name of the post: Accountant Official Website: ossc.gov.in Last Date to Apply: January 23, 2023

UPSC Jobs 2022

The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) is hiring candidates for the posts of Scientist ‘B’, Deputy Central Intelligence Officer, and others. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. The last date for submission of the application form is January 12, 2023. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 10 posts will be filled in the organization. For more details about the recruitment process, click on the link given HERE

Name of the post: Scientist ‘B’, Deputy Central Intelligence Officer Official Website: upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in Last Date to Apply: January 12, 2023

Forest Research Institute (FRI) Jobs 2022

The Forest Research Institute (FRI) is hiring candidates to apply for the Group C posts. Interested candidates can apply for the vacant positions by visiting the official website of FRI at fri.icfre.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form is January 19, 2023. A total of 72 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. For more details about the recruitment process, click on the link given HERE

Name of the post: Group C posts Official Website: fri.icfre.gov.in Last Date to Apply: January 19, 2023



