The JIS Institute for Advanced Studies & Research (JISIASR), JIS University, West Bengal, successfully concluded the 2nd International Conference on Advanced Materials and Manufacturing (ICAMM 2.0)—a two-day global knowledge conclave held at its campus in Santragachi, Howrah. Organised in collaboration with Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala; Gdańsk University of Technology, Poland; IJL, Université de Lorraine, France; and St. Petersburg State University, Russia, the conference marked a significant milestone in advancing international cooperation in materials science and manufacturing technologies. ICAMM 2.0 brought together eminent scientists, researchers, academicians, and industry professionals from across the globe, reinforcing its stature as a vibrant international platform for knowledge exchange, frontier research dissemination, and dialogue on emerging industrial and societal challenges. The conference highlighted the transformative role of advanced and engineered materials—designed for enhanced performance, sustainability, and innovation—in shaping breakthroughs across healthcare, energy, manufacturing, and defence technologies. Primarily organised by the Centre for Interdisciplinary Sciences (CIS), JISIASR, with active participation from all other centres of the institute, the conference showcased the institute’s robust interdisciplinary research ecosystem. Faculty members and researchers presented impactful work across cutting-edge domains, including artificial organ design and 3D bioprinting, advanced cancer diagnostics, nanotherapeutics for neurodegenerative disorders, nano-vaccines for infectious diseases such as leishmaniasis, 2D materials for sustainable energy solutions, and green paint formulations. A key highlight of ICAMM 2.0 was the Distinguished Lecture delivered by the Chief Guest, Padma Shri Prof. Ashutosh Sharma, President, Indian National Science Academy (INSA), and Institute Chair Professor, IIT Kanpur. The conference was further graced by the Guest of Honour, Dr. Binay Kumar Das, DG-ECS, DRDO, along with several eminent scientists and academic leaders, including Padma Shri Prof. Chaitanyamoy Ganguly; Padma Shri Prof. Ajay Kumar Ray, Director, JISIASR; Prof. Modou Fall, Cheikhanta Diop University, Senegal; Dr. Don Seo, Arizona University, USA; and Ms. Jaspreet Kaur, Director, JIS Group, who addressed the inaugural session. The academic depth and national significance of the deliberations were further enriched by the participation of Prof. Bikramjit Basu, Director, CSIR-CGCRI, Kolkata; Prof. Kalobaran Maiti, Director, IACS Kolkata; and Prof. Indranil Manna, Vice Chancellor, BIT Mesra, and former Director, IIT Kanpur. Conference deliberations were structured around six strategic themes—3D Bioprinting for Medical Technology and Healthcare; Composites for a Clean Environment; 2D Materials and Beyond; Sustainable and Advanced Manufacturing; Surface Engineering; and Energy Storage and Conversion Technologies—reflecting contemporary scientific priorities and future industrial needs. These thematic sessions fostered meaningful discussions on interdisciplinary collaboration, technological self-reliance, and globally benchmarked innovation. Adding to its scholarly impact, selected research papers presented at ICAMM 2.0 were shortlisted for publication in five reputed WILEY journals. The American Chemical Society (ACS) further recognised excellence by awarding four Best Oral Presentation Awards and four Best Poster Presentation Awards, encouraging young researchers and emerging innovators. The successful execution of ICAMM 2.0 was made possible through the steadfast support and encouragement of the JIS Group, whose commitment to advancing research, innovation, and global academic engagement played a pivotal role in the conference’s success. The two-day conclave concluded on a high note, laying a strong foundation for future collaborations, impactful research outcomes, and sustained global dialogue in advanced materials and manufacturing sciences. Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Taranjit Singh, Managing Director, JIS Group, said, “ICAMM 2.0 truly reflects our belief that meaningful innovation emerges at the intersection of rigorous research, global collaboration, and real-world relevance. By bringing together some of the finest scientific minds from India and across the world, the conference has not only advanced conversations on next-generation materials and manufacturing but has also reinforced India’s growing leadership in frontier technologies. At JIS Group, we remain deeply committed to nurturing research ecosystems that translate laboratory excellence into solutions with global impact.”