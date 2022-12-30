Football’s superstars of the current generation from Lionel Messi to Cristiano Ronaldo have all paid their respects to the former Santos man as the Brazilian has been an inspiration to many footballers when they took up the game.

From Lionel Messi to Cristiano Ronaldo, Football’s Superstars Pay Respect to King Pele. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Goodbyes are always the hardest and it gives immense pain to football fans all around the world to forever say adieu to the King of Football, the Legendary Brazilian striker Pele.

After a tough battle with cancer, the 82-year old passed away on Friday in Sao Paolo, leaving the entire football fraternity in a state of mourning.

Football’s superstars of the current generation from Lionel Messi to Cristiano Ronaldo have all paid their respects to the former Santos man as the Brazilian has been an inspiration to many footballers when they took up the game.

‘My deep condolences to all of Brazil, and in particular to the family of Edson Arantes do Nascimento. A mere “goodbye” to the eternal King Pelé will never be enough to express the pain that the entire football world is currently embracing. An inspiration to so many millions, a reference yesterday, today and forever. The love you always showed me was reciprocated in every moment we shared even from distance. He will never be forgotten and his memory will live forever in each and every one of us football lovers. Rest in peace King Pelé’, Ronaldo wrote on Instagram.

‘Rest in peace, @pele’, 2022 FIFA World Cup Winner with Argentina Lionel Messi posted on Insta.

‘Before Pelé, 10 was just a number. I’ve read this phrase somewhere, at some point in my life. But this sentence, beautiful, is incomplete. I would say before Pelé football was just a sport. Pelé has changed it all. He turned football into art, into entertainment. Gave voice to the poor, blacks and mostly: Gave visibility to Brazil. Soccer and Brazil have raised their status thanks to the King! He’s gone but his magic remains. Pelé is FOREVER!!’, Neymar penned an emotional note on the Great Number 10.

‘Rest in peace Champion. Heaven has a new star, and the football world lost a hero’, Barcelona and Polish star Robert Lewandowski wrote.

‘Unique. Cool. Technical. Creative. Perfect. One of a kind. Where Pelé arrived, he stayed. Without ever leaving the top, he leaves us today. The king of football – only one The greatest of all time. The world of mourning. The sadness of parting mixed with the immense pride of the written history. What a privilege to come after you my friend Your talent is a school every player should go through. Your legacy will transcend generations. And that’s how it will stay alive. Today and always, we celebrate you. Thank you, Pelé. Rest in peace’, Ronaldo Nazario shared on social media.

‘The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten. RIP KING’, Kylian Mbappe also shared.



