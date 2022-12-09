From Neymar Jr. To Perisic, 5 players to Look Out in the First Quarterfinal Clash Between Brazil and Croatia

Not a long time to go before the first Quarterfinal of the FIFA World Cup 2022 between Brazil and Croatia. It is definitely going to be a great game of football as both teams are going to give it all to go one step closer to their Golden trophy dream. Both Brazil and Croatia are having many stars on their team and we will be going to have a look at the 5 best players who have done exceptionally well in this world Cup so Far.

BRA vs CRO, FIFA World Cup 2022, FIFA World Cup Qatar, FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal, Brazil vs Croatia match, 5 players to look out for in FIFA

New Delhi: The first quarterfinal of the FIFA World Cup 2022 between Brazil and Croatia is not far away. It is definitely going to be a great game of football as both teams are going to give it their all to go one step closer to their golden trophy dreams. Both Brazil and Croatia have many stars on their teams, and we will be taking a look at the five best players who have done exceptionally well in this World Cup so far.

1. Richarlison: Richarlison has been in fantastic form in his first World Cup, scoring one of the best goals of the tournament so far. He will surely be the man to keep an eye on in this match, as it is a crucial one.

2. Neymar Jr.—We can surely not ignore Neymar Jr., the one gem of the men in yellow. He got injured in the first group game and was not able to play the rest of the group stage fixtures, but made a sensational comeback in the round of 16 match against South Korea and bagged the player of the match award. He will have to play a key role if Brazil wants to get past Croatia.

3. Lucas Paqueta: A classy attacking midfielder, Lucas has also played exceptionally well in this World Cup so far. He only scored one goal in three appearances. He is expected to start the match for Brazil against Croatia. Lucas is also having a good club season with West Ham United.

4. Luka Modric: One of the greatest Croatian players and the captain of the Croatia national football team, Luka Modric is undeniably one of the greatest midfielders of all time and has led Croatia to the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. A lot will depend on him for the Croatian side in today’s match.

5. Ivan Perisic, the Tottenham star, is well capable of doing magic on the field. Having scored a goal and two assists out of the four matches that he has played in this FIFA World Cup, he will be a shining star for Croatia.

(Written by: Aviral Shukla)



