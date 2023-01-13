National

From Punjab to Delhi, People Celebrate Lohri With Fun And Fervour

A festival that brings together people, here is how India is celebrating Lohri this season!

Lohri 2023: Peppy beats of dhol-nagade have filled the air. Bonfires are lit, people have donned their traditional attires and are circling around the fire. Music, food, fun and family, is what Lohri is all about. People in different parts of India are celebrating the festival with mush gusto and zeal. A night of non-stop fun, frolic and memorable time, Lohri is a paramount and auspicious harvest festival.

In north India, it marks the passing of winter solstice and welcomes longer days. From Punjab, Delhi to Haryana, photos and videos have surfaced of how merrily people are celebrating this harvest festival.

TAKE A LOOK AT LOHRI CELEBRATIONS FROM ACROSS INDIA

People in Amritsar are grooving to the traditional dholak beats!

People in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh celebrating Lohri.

While citizens relish the gala festive time, Indian army is not behind.

Photos often capture the natural essence of celebrations.

Lohri Celebrations in Delhi

Families and friends get together to celebrate an evening of music, dance and festivties.

An evening of music, fun and frolic

The bonfire emulates a warmth of love, festive celebrations.

Farmers celebrate the Lohri festival in Amritsar (AFP)

Lohri is an auspicious festivals for farmers. Here people can be seen pouring traditional food items into the fire – popcorn, rewadi, peanuts.

People move in circles around the bonfire, as a ritual.

Girls dance and celebrate with traditional giddha (AFP)

Females indulge in traditional giddha performance, dance to dhol beats and enjoy the festive fervour in Amritsar.

Lohri celebrations in Amritsar 2023

Lohri Ki Lak Lak Vadhaiyan To all Are Readers!




Published Date: January 13, 2023 7:58 PM IST



Updated Date: January 13, 2023 8:26 PM IST





