From Registration Dates to Eligibility; All You Need to Know

Joint CSIR UGC NET Exam 2023: Joint CSIR UGC NET is a test being conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria laid down by UGC. Usually, the test is conducted twice a year — June and December. One can check the important details regarding the Joint CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam such as registration dates, the application process, eligibility criteria, exam pattern, syllabus, and other details.

Registration Dates

Eligibility Criteria

As per the Information Bulletin of UGC CSIR NET June 2022, M.Sc. or equivalent degree/ Integrated BS-MS/ BS-4 years/ BE/ B. Tech/ B. Pharma/ MBBS with at least 55% (without rounding off) marks for General (UR)/General-EWS and OBC candidates and 50% (without rounding off) for SC/ST, Third gender and Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates.

Mode of Examination

As per the information Bulletin, the examinations will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Subjects of the Test

The Test will be held in the subjects mentioned below:

Chemical Sciences

Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences

Life Sciences

Mathematical Sciences

Physical Sciences

CSIR UGC NET Application Form: Step By Step Guide to Fill?

Visit the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Registration for Joint CSIR UGC NET 2023.” For new users, register yourself on the portal. Login again using the system-generated ID and password. Fill up the application form. Upload the necessary documents. Pay the application fee. Download the CSIR UGC NET Application form.

CSIR UGC NET: All You Need to Know

Name of the Examination: JOINT CSIR-UGC NET JUNE 2022

JOINT CSIR-UGC NET JUNE 2022 Registration Dates: To be announced later through the website.

To be announced later through the website. Correction in the Particulars of Application Form online: To be announced later through the website.

To be announced later through the website. Downloading of Admit Card by the Candidate from NTA Website: To be announced later through the website.

To be announced later through the website. Mode of Examination: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Computer-Based Test (CBT) Pattern of Examination: Objective Type with MCQ

Objective Type with MCQ Duration of Examination : 180 minutes (03 hours)

: 180 minutes (03 hours) Date of Examination Schedule: Will be announced on NTA website

Will be announced on NTA website Timing of Examination: Will be announced on NTA website

Will be announced on NTA website Centre, Date and Shift of Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination: As mentioned on the Admit Card

As mentioned on the Admit Card Display of Recorded Responses and Answer Keys: Will be announced later on website

Will be announced later on website Declaration of Result on NTA Website: Will be announced later on website

Will be announced later on website Website: https://csirnet.nta.nic.in / www.nta.ac.in

Please note that all the above-mentioned information is based on the Information Bulletin of UGC CSIR NET June 2022. Candidates are advised to track the official website for the latest updates.



