From Registration, Eligibility to Exam Pattern; All you Need to Know

UGC NET 2023 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) with the task of conducting UGC-NET, which is a test to determine the eligibil

UGC NET 2022 Result To Be DECLARED On Nov 5 At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Details Here

UGC NET 2023 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) with the task of conducting UGC-NET, which is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges.

Usually, the examination is normally administered twice a year— June and December; however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Eligibility Test is now administered in merged attempts. The December 2021 and June 2022 exam cycles were also combined/merged this year. As NTA is gradually returning all exams to their original schedules, the NET exam dates are expected to be spread out as well; however, exam dates are not yet known.

UGC NET 203 OFFICIAL WEBSITE

https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/, nta.ac.in

UGC NET 2023: ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

Name of the Event Check Important Details Here Name of the Examination UGC NET (University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test) Conducting Authority National Testing Agency (NTA) Exam Level National Level Number of Times Exam Conducted Twice a year Mode of Examination Online Duration of the Examination 180 minutes Number of Questions 50 MCQs in Paper 1 and 100 MCQs in Paper 2 Marking Scheme No negative marking Examination Fees General/Unreserved: Rs. 1100/-

Gen-EWS*/ OBC-NCLL Rs. 550/-

Scheduled Caste (SC) / Scheduled Tribes (ST) / Person with Disability (PwD): Rs. 275 Language Hindi and English Purpose of the exam Determine the eligibility of candidates for posts of only Assistant Professor or both Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges.

Mode of Examination

The Examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only.

Pattern of Examination

The Test will consist of two papers. Both the papers will consist of objective type, multiple choice questions. There will be no break between papers.

HOW TO FILL UGC NET 2023 APPLICATION FORM?

Visit the official website of UGC NET 2023 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Look for the link that reads, “Apply For UGC NET 2023.”

Register yourself on the portal.

Fill up the application form. Upload the scanned documents.

Pay the application fee.

Submit the form and take a printout of it for future reference.

UGC NET 2023 MARKING SCHEME

As per the UGC NET 2022 Information Bulletin,

Each question carries 02 (two) marks.

For each correct response, candidate will get 02 (two) marks.

There is no negative marking for incorrect response.

No marks will be given for questions un-answered/un-attempted/marked for Review.

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

General/Unreserved/General-EWS candidates who have secured at least 55% marks (without rounding off) in Master’s Degree or equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognized by UGC (available on the website: www.ugc.ac.in in Humanities and Social Science (including languages), Computer Science and Applications, Electronic Science etc. are eligible for this Test.

The Other Backward Classes (OBC) belonging to Non-Creamy Layer/Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST)/Persons with Disability (PwD)/Third gender category candidates who have secured at least 50% marks (without rounding off) in Master’s degree or equivalent examination are eligible for this Test. For more details, candidates are advised to check the detailed notification(once released).

Topics



