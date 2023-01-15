From Shastri Research Student to Banting Post Doctoral Fellowship; Check List of Scholarship for Indian Students

Home

Scholarships are extremely beneficial, especially for students who excel academically but lack financial resources.

Scholarships 2023: Scholarships are very beneficial, especially for students who excel academically but lack financial resources. A good scholarship can change the course of your future career by providing you with access to excellent faculty or even industry experts. Canada is one of the most popular study-abroad destinations for Indian students. The Canadian government offers scholarships and other forms of financial aid to international students to help them study their desired courses at a lower cost. One of the primary requirements for receiving scholarships is academic performance. In this article, we have provided you with a list of government-funded scholarships available to foreign/international students in Canada.

Scholarships for Indian/International students in Canada: Check List of Universities that provides financial aids

Banting Post Doctoral Fellowship

The program provides funding to postdoctoral applicants, both nationally and internationally, who will positively contribute to the country’s economic, social, and research-based growth. As per the official website,the objective of the Banting Postdoctoral Fellowships program is to:

Attract and retain top-tier postdoctoral talent, both nationally and internationally

Develop their leadership potential

Position them for success as research leaders of tomorrow

Check Important Details Here

Value:$70,000 per year (taxable)

Duration: 2 years (non-renewable)

Website: banting.fellowships-bourses.gc.ca

Vanier Graduate Scholarship

The Government of Canada launched the Vanier Canada Graduate Scholarships (Vanier CGS) program in 2008. Vanier Scholars demonstrate leadership skills and a high standard of scholarly achievement in graduate studies in the social sciences and humanities, natural sciences, and/or engineering and health. It is awarded for a period of three years.

Value: $50,000 per year

Duration:3 years (non-renewable)

Website: vanier.gc.ca/en/home-accueil.html

Shastri Research Student Fellowship

Shastri Indo-Canadian Institute calls for applications for Shastri Research Student Fellowship (SRSF) for Bachelor, Masters, M. Phil students enrolled in degree programmes in recognised Indian & Canadian universities or institutions to undertake research in areas/ fields in which scholars may desire/require research experience and to take up or pursue an e-course (module/part of a course), or do an e-internship at Indian/Canadian universities which falls under SICI network. Check eligibility criteria here.

Applicant must be from member institution of Shastri Indo-Canadian Institute or from constituent colleges/ institutes of its membersthat falls under Shastri network.

The applicant should have obtained at least 65% marks.

The applicant should not be enrolled for another degree/diploma simultaneously.

Check Important Details Here

Value of Award: 500-1000 CAD (Insofar as not provided by the applicant’s home institution, expenses related to subscription of online meeting software, telephone bills, internet connection, affiliation fee/registration fee to access lab facility or library will be considered, if any)

Duration: Up to 8-12 weeks for students.

Website: shastriinstitute.org

Canadian Commonwealth Scholarship and Fellowship Plan

“The Commonwealth Scholarship and Fellowship Plan enables students of high intellectual promise to pursue studies in Commonwealth countries other than their own, so as to foster mutual understanding within the Commonwealth,” reads the official website. For more details, check the official website at cscuk.fcdo.gov.uk.



