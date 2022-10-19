Friday, October 21, 2022
From Shivalik Home To Festival City List of Projects That Remain Incomplete In Noida For Years

Noida: Several housing projects like Shivalik Home 2 by Cosmos Group and Orizont by Concept Horizon have been lying unfinished for many years, dashing all hopes of buyers to gain possession of their homes which was purchased with lifelong savings.Also Read – IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways Plans to Develop 100 Cargo Terminals Under PM Gati Shakti Scheme in Next 3 Years

Other names in this list of incomplete projects includes Gracia, Sapphire Court, Techno, Titanium, Towny by Earth Group, Gayatri Life by Gayatri Infra Planner, Antriksh Golf Links by Space Group, Festival City by Mist Direct Cell. These projects began with great fanfare such that buying a house or a commercial space without investing in them seemed pointless at that time. Also Read – ITBP Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply For 40 Posts at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

BUILDERS, PROMOTERS IN JAIL

Most of these projects started between 2010 and 2012 and people invested lakhs of rupees in them, only for the work to continue for 2 to 3 years, up to 10-12 floors were constructed, following which it stopped abruptly. Also Read – Leave At The Earliest: Indian Embassy Directs Citizens to Leave Ukraine as War Escalates

The home buyers have taken this up with the authorities including the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) and the consumer court but to no avail, since the promoters who built the buildings are either in jail or have vanished into thin air.

Five of these projects were started in Greater Noida West and one was launched on the Noida Expressway. The total number of units is more than 30,000 that have been left midway as the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) is yet to appoint an Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) for the same.

Their buyers have protested and have moved the court several times but the buildings lie abandoned and dilapidated.





