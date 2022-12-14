From Sustainable To Budget Travel, Here Is What Indian Travellers Have Been Upto in 2022

With world opening up after COVID induced lockdowns, people have new way and meanings for travel. Know more about what will be in ‘vogue’ this travel year.

From Sustainable To Budget Traveling, Here Is What Indian Travellers Have Been Upto in 2022(Image: Freepik)

Delhi: Unwinding in solace is the ideal way to rejuvenate oneself away from the bustling life. India abounds in destinations that are flocked by travellers every season of the year. Ever since the onset of pandemic, meaning and the travel culture has changed leaps and bounds. There are new travel trends and new meanings associated with travelling. It is no more just going on a simple sight-seeing break, it’s much more.

In this new age travel, people are living with the idea ‘carpe diem’ (to make the most of the present time and give little thought to the future.) How travel has changed since pandemic, what are new trends and how the travel scape changing? To answer these queries for all travelling souls out there, India.com spoke with Tarun Tahiliani, Country Manager, India at KAYAK. KAYAK is India’s leading travel search engine.

Like Google has released what have people been curious about in the 2022 with its “Year End 2022” round up, KAYAK travel search engine has also released a report, ‘curious travellers’ elucidating on what travellers in India have been upto.

What it means to travel sustainably?

Speaking to India.com Tarun Tahiliani said that sustainable travel means taking into account of the overall impact, attempting to reduce carbon footprint and looking for eco-friendly destinations. KAYAK app has a feature called ‘LeastCo2’ – that allows travellers to look for flights that have least carbon footprint. Just a step towards sustainable travel.

Key Travel Highlights Likely To Merge in 2023

Sustainability is the theme of the year 2023 as over 40% of the surveyed Indians pick it as a major consideration while planning their holiday

Two-thirds of Indian travellers state they are willing to cut back on day-to-day expenses to allow them to see the world in 2023

Increase in Solo travelling38% saying they prefer to travel alone rather than in a group in 2023. Greater control, freedom, and flexibility in planning holiday itineraries could be major factors that drive solo trips.

Post COVID triggers for travel have changed. Owing to uncertain times people wish to make he most of everyday.

Workcation, staycation, revenge travel is the new vogue

Social media has added to wanderlust

Youngsters are take value for money quite seriously- a good mix of everything for expense to quality is the need of the hour.

With more Indians searching for flights this year than pre-pandemic, international travel is back on the cards for many in 2023. Dubai remains the most searched outbound destination for travel in 2023, while Bangkok, Bali and Maldives also feature high on the list. Goa was the most searched domestic destination, followed by Andaman & Nicobar Islands and New Delhi.

So are you set with your latest travel trend for travelling this new year?



