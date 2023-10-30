From the City of Diamonds to the City of Dreams – Ayaani Diamonds Opens their Third Store in Mumbai

Ayaani Diamonds, Indias leading Lab Grown Diamond Jewellery brand has launched its brand new store in the vibrant city of Mumbai in Bandra West. The stores grand opening was graced by the presence of Shri Narayan Rane ji, serving as the Minister of MSME in the Government of India, and Adv. Ashish Shelar, who holds the positions of BCCI Treasurer and Mumbai BJP President.

Shri Narayan Rane (Minister of MSME in the Government of India), Neelam N. Rane (Wife of Shri Narayan Rane) at the opening of Ayaani Diamonds in Bandra, Mumbai

Hailing from the City of Diamonds, Ayaani is synonymous with an unwavering commitment to sustainability and ethical excellence, seamlessly intertwined with a legacy of impeccable handmade designs, masterful craftsmanship, and unparalleled artistry. With 2 thriving stores already in operation at Ahmedabad, the brand brings forth not only its expertise but also the rich legacy of a city steeped in diamond history to the city of dreams. Lab-grown diamonds offer superior purity and quality and are environmentally friendly, ethically sourced, and cost-effective than their natural counterparts. Ayaani Diamonds stands at the forefront of this transformative journey, presenting an exquisite selection of jewellery that not only radiates beauty but also upholds environmental responsibility. In harmony with their commitment, they acknowledge the governments endorsement of lab-grown diamonds as a wiser and more sustainable choice for the present and future of exquisite beauty.

The new store, nestled in the heart of Mumbai, Bandra provides the perfect location to experience the world of diamonds. The new store features a stunning and inviting design, offering a warm welcome from their dedicated staff who always place the customer at the center of their attention. Every visit is not just a shopping trip; its a personalised journey where customers leave with their dreams fulfilled and a deep sense of pride in owning a piece from Ayaani. This pride stems from owning one-of-a-kind exclusive designs, and unmatched quality while also making a responsible choice.

Rajnikant Chanchad, Director, Ayaani Diamonds, expressed his excitement about this new venture, saying, “We are absolutely delighted to bring Ayaani Diamonds to the heart of Mumbai. The decision to embrace lab-grown diamonds is more than just a trend; its a conscious choice for a sustainable and ethical future. Our commitment to sustainability, ethics, and exquisite craftsmanship sets us apart in the world of fine Jewellery. At Ayaani, we believe in fulfilling dreams, and our lab-grown diamonds represent the ultimate in beauty, quality, and responsibility. This city is known for its appreciation of luxury, and we are confident that our exquisite Jewellery collections will be a perfect fit for the Mumbai audience. Our new store is not just a place to shop for fine Jewellery; its an experience, a journey into the world of diamonds where customers can explore, choose, and celebrate their unique stories with our creations.”

Ayaani Diamonds has earned a reputation for creating exceptional Jewellery pieces that are designed to tell stories, celebrate lifes milestones, and adorn moments of significance. The brand is committed to providing Jewellery connoisseurs with a diverse range of designs, including engagement rings, wedding bands, necklaces, earrings, and more, each meticulously crafted to perfection.

About Ayaani

Ayaani, a pioneer in the realm of lab-grown diamonds, is known for its intricate, one-of-a-kind designs, unparalleled quality, and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. Ayaani has opened their latest store in Bandra, Mumbai, following the success of its two existing stores in Ahmedabad. This store launch represents a profound dedication to the ethos of ethical luxury, with the mission of introducing Mumbais discerning clientele to the enchanting world of Ayaanis lab-grown diamond creations. More than just a store opening, this event aspires to redefine the jewellery industry and resonate with a new generation of conscious consumers who place equal importance on both beauty and sustainability.

To know more, visit us today at www.ayaani.in.