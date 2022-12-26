Recruitment 2022: In this article, we provide you with a list of jobs you need to apply before their deadline ends. We hope you find something that matches your skills and income goal.



Recruitment 2022: Are you looking for a job? Here’s a golden opportunity for you. Here’s a list of jobs, with an ongoing registration process. From Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)’s vacancies for Scientist ‘B’ positions to the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS)’s recruitment for Deputy Commissioner posts, and many more — here’s a list of jobs available. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, application link, official website, and other details here.

UPSC Jobs 2022

The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) is hiring candidates for the posts of Scientist ‘B’, Deputy Central Intelligence Officer, and others. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. The last date for submission of the application form is January 12, 2023. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 10 posts will be filled in the organization. For more details about the recruitment process, click on the link given HERE

Name of the post: Scientist ‘B’, Deputy Central Intelligence Officer

Scientist ‘B’, Deputy Central Intelligence Officer Official Website: upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in

Last Date to Apply: January 12, 2023

Forest Research Institute (FRI) Jobs 2022

The Forest Research Institute (FRI) is hiring candidates to apply for the Group C posts. Interested candidates can apply for the vacant positions by visiting the official website of FRI at fri.icfre.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form is January 19, 2023. A total of 72 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. For more details about the recruitment process, click on the link given HERE

Name of the post: Group C posts

Group C posts Official Website: fri.icfre.gov.in

Last Date to Apply: January 19, 2023

TSPSC Recruitment 2022

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is hiring candidates to apply for the posts of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (CLASS-A & B) in the Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department in the State of Telangana. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Commission at tspsc.gov.in from December 30. The last date to submit the application form is January 19, 2023. For more details about the recruitment process, click on the link given HERE

Name of the post: Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (CLASS-A & B)

Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (CLASS-A & B) Official Website: tspsc.gov.in

Last Date to Apply: January 19, 2023

MMRCL Recruitment 2022

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) has invited candidates to apply for the post of Director (Systems and O&M) and others. Candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of MMRCL at mmrcl.com. A total of 03 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date to submit the application form is January 18, 2023. For more details about the recruitment process, click on the link given HERE

Name of the post: Director (Systems and O&M) and others

Director (Systems and O&M) and others Official Website: mmrcl.com.

Last Date to Apply: January 18, 2022

KVS Recruitment 2022

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the post of Deputy Commissioner. Candidates can check the detailed notification by visiting the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in. A total of 07 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date to submit the application form is January 31, 2023. For more details about the recruitment process, click on the link given HERE

Name of the post: Deputy Commissioner

Official Website: kvsangathan.nic.in.

Last Date to Apply: January 31, 2022



