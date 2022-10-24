From Virat Kohli to Virender Sehwag, Indian Cricket Fraternity Wish Happy Diwali to Fans

New Delhi: India is currently basking on the occasion of Diwali as the tri-colour nation celebrate the festival of lights. Yesterday, the Indian cricket team gave a perfect Diwali gift to it’s nation as the Men in Blue defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by 4 wickets in a last-ball thriller in the T20 World Cup.Also Read – From Having Sleepless Nights to Reigning Supreme Against Pakistan in T20 World Cup- Arshdeep Singh’s Comeback Story

The Man of the Match from yesterday’s match Virat Kohli and other India legends took to Twitter to celebrate the occasion of festival of lights. Also Read – T20 World Cup: Taskin Ahmed’s Four-Fer Gives Bangladesh Narrow Nine-Run Win Over Netherlands

A very Happy Diwali to you all. May the festival of lights bring you peace, joy and prosperity. ✨🪔 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 24, 2022

Light of Hope ,

Sight of Happiness .

May all darkness pave way for Light and you Shine like a star.

Om Ganeshaya Namaha , Om Mahalakshmi Namoh Namah 🌸#HappyDeepavali pic.twitter.com/8Y2eQ6tvaH — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 24, 2022

Wishing everyone around the world a very happy Diwali! May Ma Lakshmi bless all with immense happiness, health & prosperity! #HappyDeepavali pic.twitter.com/z5Lh9EhzBm — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 24, 2022

May you find that what sparks a light in you so that you in your own way can illuminate the world. May your path always be lit and may Maa Lakshmi bless you with good health , wealth and abundance. Wishing you a sparking and supreme Deepawali. #HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/uHYVJX0Kis — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 24, 2022

🎉💥ll शुभ दीपावली l💥💫

आप और आपके परिवार को हार्दिक शुभकामनाओॅ के साथ “प्रकाश व प्रसन्नता के पर्व दीपावली पर बहुत बहुत मंगलकामनाएं।

धन, वैभव, यश, ऐश्वर्य के साथ दीपावली पर माँ लक्ष्मी आपकी सुख सम्पन्नता स्वास्थ्य व हर्षोल्लास में वृद्धि करें। — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 24, 2022

Australian superstar David Warner who is a fan favourite here in India, also wished his Indian fans on the auspicious occasion.