Monday, October 24, 2022
From Virat Kohli to Virender Sehwag, Indian Cricket Fraternity Wish Happy Diwali to Fans

New Delhi: India is currently basking on the occasion of Diwali as the tri-colour nation celebrate the festival of lights. Yesterday, the Indian cricket team gave a perfect Diwali gift to it’s nation as the Men in Blue defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by 4 wickets in a last-ball thriller in the T20 World Cup.Also Read – From Having Sleepless Nights to Reigning Supreme Against Pakistan in T20 World Cup- Arshdeep Singh’s Comeback Story

The Man of the Match from yesterday’s match Virat Kohli and other India legends took to Twitter to celebrate the occasion of festival of lights. Also Read – T20 World Cup: Taskin Ahmed’s Four-Fer Gives Bangladesh Narrow Nine-Run Win Over Netherlands

Also Read – The King Is Back! Kohli’s ‘Virat Roop’ Is A Sight To Behold

Australian superstar David Warner who is a fan favourite here in India, also wished his Indian fans on the auspicious occasion.





