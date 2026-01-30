EXTON, Pa.

Jan. 30, 2026



Exterior view of Frontage Clinical Services at 200 Meadowlands Parkway, Secaucus, NJ



/PRNewswire/ — Frontage Laboratories, Inc. (“Frontage”), a global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), today announced the expansion of its early phase clinical research capabilities across the United States and China. This strategic growth enhances the company’s ability to support pharmaceutical and biotech partners with accelerated, high‑quality clinical development solutions.Frontage’s US operations are anchored by a modern 160‑bed, 36,000‑sq‑ft Phase I clinical unit in Secaucus, New Jersey, designed to conduct large‑scale Phase I and Bioequivalence (BE) studies as well as radiolabeled human AME research. The company has further strengthened its C14‑hAME capabilities through a dedicated unit staffed by licensed radiation experts and supported by an onsite nuclear pharmacy for sterile and non‑sterile radiolabeled compounding. Frontage has successfully executed combined hAME and Absolute Bioavailability studies aligned with the FDA’s 2024 guidance. In response to growing industry demand, Frontage is also expanding into Oncology Phase I trials through partnerships with regional hospitals and clinical networks, enabling patient‑based research across key cancer indications. As the industry approaches a significant wave of patent expirations, Frontage’s multiple US clinical units are positioned to manage complex, high‑volume BE programs. Collaboration with Frontage China enables flexible Multi‑Regional Clinical Trial (MRCT) execution to support global program timelines. These capabilities are integrated through Frontage’s “One‑Stop Shop” model, which combines Bioanalytical & Central Lab services, DMPK, and CMC—including drug product manufacturing in Pennsylvania—to reduce handoffs, accelerate timelines, and lower overall study costs. For more information, please contactFrontage Laboratories, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Frontage Holdings Corporation (HKEX: 1521.HK), is a US based global CRDMO offering end-to-end integrated product development services from drug discovery through late-phase clinical trials and manufacturing. With over 25 years of experience, Frontage supports pharmaceutical and biotech companies with services including drug discovery, API synthesis, DMPK, safety and toxicology, formulation development, GMP manufacturing, analytical services, clinical trials, bioanalytical services and central lab operations. Frontage operates 26 sites worldwide and has played a pivotal role in helping clients secure regulatory approvals across the US, Canada, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visitXiaoyun Niu(610) 232-0100 SOURCE Frontage Laboratories, Inc.