Fruit Seller Thrashed Mercilessly After Dispute Over Rs 5 In Noida

It has emerged that the video is of a dispute between a fruit seller and two customers, over the price of apples.
Viral Video: A fruit seller was mercilessly thrashed by some men over a dispute with money transaction in Noida’s Phase-1. The incident, which reportedly took place on the evening of January 16 is doing rounds on social media. It has emerged that the video is of a dispute between a fruit seller and two customers, over the price of apples.
The victim, Ajay, is a fruit seller and runs a shop in Haraula Mandi. On Monday, a customer named Amit reached his shop and asked him the price for apples. Ajay quoted the price as Rs 90 per kg, while Amit asked to give it for Rs 85 per kg. After which, an argument broke out between the two. The matter got so worse that Amit, along with his friend, started punching Ajay.
In the video, the men could be seen punching the victim as onlooker captures the incident on their mobile phones. The assaulter also threatened a man who came to intervene.
नोएडा में सुरक्षा व्यवस्था कैसी है कि इस वीडियो से पता चलता है थाना फ़ेज 1 से चंद कदमों की दूरी पर गुंडा गर्दी पुलिस का कोई ख़ौफ़ नहीं @noidapolice @dgpup @DCP_Noida pic.twitter.com/GDvCEGUcqw
— Mohd Imran (@ImranJaihind) January 17, 2023
Meanwhile, a case was registered at Phase-1 police station and the police have arrested the men connection with the crime.
Published Date: January 19, 2023 7:54 AM IST
