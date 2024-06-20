FTCCI to Host the First Ever Experiential Tourism MICE Conclave in Hyderabad

Conclave organized to boost sustainable inbound and outbound tourism in Telangana

Participation from Telangana government officials, 20 International and State Tourism Boards, 100 + exhibitors and 500+ participants alongside 20+ knowledge sessions with leading experts in various fields and experiential Pop-Up shows.

The Federation of Telangana Chamber of Commerceand Industry – FTCCI under the aegis of the Government of Telangana and the Telangana Tourism Board is all set to host the FTCCI Experiential Tourism MICE Conclave managed by iCONEX in Hyderabad on Monday July 29th and Tuesday 30th, 2024, at HICC. This four-day event Starting from 2 Day experiential FAM trips on Saturday 27th July and Sunday 28th July 2024 followed by the conclave on Monday July 29th and Tuesday 30th, 2024 aims to boost sustainable inbound and outbound tourism in Telangana and attract a global influx of tourists including six specially-curated familiarization trips, allowing participants to experience the state’s vibrancy and to showcase Hyderabad’s culture in all its beauty.

The conclave is expected to feature a diverse array of speakers right from Government Officials to industry titans from the Aviation Industry, Designation Management Companies – DMCs, International Buyers and more who will converse on rising trends and opportunities in various facets of the travel and tourism landscape.

Witnessing participation from 100 + exhibitors and 500+ participating companies from varied industry verticals like tour operators, guides, food packaging, leisure tourism, airlines, heritage properties, medical tourism leaders, adventure tourism, film tourism, sports tourism, hospitality industry, event management & wedding planners, it will like feature a repertoire of speakers like Birad Rajaram Yajnik and more.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Expressing excitement at the upcoming conclave, Mr. Meela Jayadev, President FTCCI said, “With the FTCCI Experiential Tourism MICE Conclave 2024, we aim to empower and enhance the state of World and Telangana’s travel and tourism sector by creating an immersive platform fostering meaningful connections, creativity, and transformative thinking within the experiential tourism industry globally.“

Ms. Rakhi Kankaria, Chairperson of FTCCI Tourism Committee

Ms. Rakhi Kankaria, Chairperson of FTCCI Tourism Committee added, “The FTCCI ETM Conclave 2024 showcases the unique aspects like ‘Salar Jung by Night’ which will be an experientially enriching highlight on the canvas of Telangana Tourism. Our FAM trips will promise an unforgettable journey through India’s most cherished treasures, offering firsthand experiences that will deepen your appreciation for our diverse tourism opportunities. Additionally, our experiential pop-up shows will captivate and inspire.”

“The Conclave aims to leave a lasting impact on participants, energizing the industry towards positive change through a series of dynamic and insightful sessions, hands-on experiences, and cultural exchanges, not to mention the collaborations fostered during the Conclave,” said Mr. Abhimanyu Singh, Director iCONEX.

In order to showcase the diverse tapestry and versatility of Hyderabad, six familiarization trips – FAM Trips Will be conducted on Saturday July 27th and Sunday 28th, 2024 covering industries and sectors like religious tourism, sports heritage, the city of Hyderabad, handloom and handicrafts, hospitality, hotels and conventions, as well as medical facilities.

FTCCIs inaugural ETM Conclave 24′ in India is a groundbreaking event set to transform businesses across 40 dynamic tourism sectors, revolutionizing the industry and setting new benchmarks for the future.