Full List Of Candidates, Constituencies Going To Polls In Phase 5 Lok Sabha Polls Tomorrow

Voting for phase 5 will be held across 49 constituencies in eight states and Union Territories.

Phase 5 Lok Sabha Polls: Voting for phase 5 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on Monday, May 20 across 49 constituencies in eight states and Union Territories.

Of the 49 constituencies, 14 are in Uttar Pradesh, 13 in Maharashtra, seven in West Bengal, five each in Bihar and Odisha, three in Jharkhand, and one each in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

A total of 695 candidates are contesting in the fifth phase.

The full list of 49 constituencies that are going to poll on May 20 is as follows:

Bihar: Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Saran, and Hajipur (5 out of 40).

Jharkhand: Chatra, Kodarma, and Hazaribagh (3 out of 15).

Maharashtra: Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Palghar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Thane, Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central, and Mumbai South (13 out of 48).

Odisha: Bargarh, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal, and Aska (5 out of 21).

Uttar Pradesh: Mohanlalganj, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Barabanki, Faizabad, Kaiserganj, and Gonda (14 out of 80).

West Bengal: Bangaon, Barrackpur, Howrah, Uluberia, Sreerampur, Hooghly, and Arambag (7 out of 42).

Jammu and Kashmir: Baramulla (1 out of 5).

Ladakh: Ladakh.

Key Candidates

  • Smriti Irani from Amethi.
  • Piyush Goyal from Mumbai North.
  • Rajnath Singh from Lucknow.
  • Rahul Gandhi from Rae Bareli.
  • Omar Abdullah from Baramulla.
  • Karan Bhushan Singh from Kaiserganj.
  • Ujjwal Nikam from Mumbai North Central.
  • Locket Chatterjee from Hooghly.
  • Rajiv Pratap Rudy
  • Rohini Acharya from Saran.
  • Chirag Paswan from Hajipur.

The Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases, April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.




