Home

News

By-Election Result 2024: Full List Of Winners Across 13 Assembly Seats

Congress’ Hardeep Singh Bawa defeated his nearest rival and BJP candidate K L Thakur in the bypoll to the Nalagarh assembly seat in Himachal Pradesh by 8,990 votes. Check Full List of winners here.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

By-Election Result 2024: Full List Of Winners Across 13 Assembly Seats (PTI Photo)

By-Election Result 2024 Winners List: By-polls results for 13 Assembly constituencies in seven states are being declared today. The elections were held on Wednesday in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Tamil Nadu. AAP, part of the INDIA bloc, secured a victory in the Jalandhar West assembly bypoll in Punjab. Meanwhile, Congress candidate Kamlesh Thakur emerged victorious from the Dehra seat in Himachal Pradesh, as per the latest trends on the Election Commission (EC) website. The outcomes of these by-elections are crucial in determining the political landscape and power dynamics in these states.

Check Full List Of Winners Across 13 Assembly Seats

Punjab (Jalandhar West seat): AAP candidate Mohinder Bhagat (Winner) Himachal Pradesh (Dehra): Congress candidate Kamlesh Thakur (Winner) West Bengal (Raiganj seat): TMC candidate Krishna Kalyani (Winner) West Bengal (Bagda seat) – TMC candidate Madhuparna Thakur (Winner) Himachal Pradesh (Hamirpur seat): BJP candidate Ashish Sharma (Winner) Himachal Pradesh (Nalagarh seat): Congress candidate Hardeep Singh Bawa (Winner) West Bengal (Ranaghat Dakshin seat): TMC candidate Mukut Mani Adhikari (Winner)











