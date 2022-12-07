Full List Of Winners of AAP

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022, AAP Winner List: Get the ward wise names of winning candidate of the Aam Aadmi Party below. The party has registered thumping victory in MCD polls.

MCD Election Results 2022: Complete AAP Winners List

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: A see-saw battle was witnessed between the BJP and AAP when the counting of votes for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections began on Wednesday morning. However, after hours of counting, the Kejriwal-led party emerged victorious in 106 wards and maintained a lead on 26 others, the official trends showed. The exit polls had also predicted a big win for the AAP. For the unversed, the BJP has been at the helm for the past 15 years in the MCD and it ran a high-pitched campaign as senior leaders of the BJP campaigned in the elections.



AAP Candidates: Ward-wise Winners LIST

WARDS CANDIDATES

Baljeet Nagar Runakshi Sharma Baprola Ravinder Kumar Bankner Dinesh Kumar Ballimaran Mohd Sadiq Bawana Pawan Kumar Budh Vihar Amrit Lal Jain Civil Lines Vikas Tank Daryaganj Sarika Chaudhary Dwarka-C Sunita Janakpuri South Dimple Ahuja Madanpur Khadar East Praveen Kumar Ranjeet Nagar Ankush Narang Alipur Deep Khatri Aman Vihar Ravinder Bhardwaj Ashok Vihar Rita Khari Bazar Sita Ram Rafia Mahim Bhalswa Ajit Singh Budh Nagar Amrit Lal Jain Chandni Chowk Punardeep Singh Swahney Chhitranjan Park Ashu Thakur Dabri Tillotma Chaudhary Dhirpur Neha Aggarwal Dilshad colony Behn Preeti Holambi Kalan Rachna Sethi Jahangir Puri Hema Vohra Jama Masjid Sultana Abad Jawalapuri Santosh Devi Jharoda Avdhesh Choubey Khyala Shilpa Kaur Mangolpuri Rajesh Kumar Mehrauli Rekha Chaudhary Moti Nagar Alka Dhingra Narela Shweta Khatri Pul Pehladpur Rakesh Lohia Rajneet Nagar Ankush Narang Sultanpuri-A Bobby Kinnar Tilak Nagar Ashok Manu West patel Nagar Kavita Chauhan RK Puram Dharamvir Singh Rohini-A Pradeep Mittal Rajinder Nagar Aarti Chawla Patparganj Seema Mann Singh Sriram Colony Mohammad Aamil Malik Aman Vihar Ravindra Bharadwaj Badarpur Manju Devi

Meanwhile, addressing the media at the party headquarters after the results, spokesperson Sanjeev Jha said that the Mayor will be from AAP. “The BJP has covered Delhi in garbage, it’ll be cleaned and Arvind Kejriwal’s government will be formed in MCD. People of Delhi had decided to bring AAP in MCD so that Delhi emerges as a clean and beautiful city,” he said.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha, on the other hand said,”BJP got a befitting reply from the people of Delhi. People have voted for the one who works for development. Today, Delhi has wiped out the ‘keechar’ that BJP tried to throw on Arvind Kejriwal. We’ll transform Delhi into the most beautiful city in the world”.



