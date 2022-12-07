Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Full List Of Winners of AAP

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022, AAP Winner List: Get the ward wise names of winning candidate of the Aam Aadmi Party below. The party has registered thumping victory in MCD polls.

MCD Election Results 2022: Complete AAP Winners List

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: A see-saw battle was witnessed between the BJP and AAP when the counting of votes for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections began on Wednesday morning. However, after hours of counting, the Kejriwal-led party emerged victorious in 106 wards and maintained a lead on 26 others, the official trends showed. The exit polls had also predicted a big win for the AAP. For the unversed, the BJP has been at the helm for the past 15 years in the MCD and it ran a high-pitched campaign as senior leaders of the BJP campaigned in the elections. 

AAP Candidates: Ward-wise Winners LIST

      WARDS                                       CANDIDATES   

  1. Baljeet Nagar                        Runakshi Sharma
  2. Baprola                                  Ravinder Kumar
  3. Bankner                                  Dinesh Kumar
  4. Ballimaran                             Mohd Sadiq
  5. Bawana                                    Pawan Kumar
  6. Budh Vihar                              Amrit Lal Jain
  7. Civil Lines                                 Vikas Tank
  8. Daryaganj                                 Sarika Chaudhary
  9. Dwarka-C                                       Sunita
  10. Janakpuri South                      Dimple Ahuja
  11. Madanpur Khadar East              Praveen Kumar
  12. Ranjeet Nagar                               Ankush Narang
  13. Alipur                                           Deep Khatri
  14. Aman Vihar                                Ravinder Bhardwaj
  15. Ashok Vihar                                Rita Khari
  16. Bazar Sita Ram                           Rafia Mahim
  17. Bhalswa                                        Ajit Singh
  18. Budh Nagar                                  Amrit Lal Jain
  19. Chandni Chowk                         Punardeep Singh Swahney
  20. Chhitranjan Park                             Ashu Thakur
  21. Dabri                                              Tillotma Chaudhary
  22. Dhirpur                                           Neha Aggarwal
  23. Dilshad colony                               Behn Preeti
  24. Holambi Kalan                                Rachna Sethi
  25. Jahangir Puri                                    Hema Vohra
  26. Jama Masjid                                     Sultana Abad
  27. Jawalapuri                                         Santosh Devi
  28. Jharoda                                               Avdhesh Choubey
  29. Khyala                                                     Shilpa Kaur
  30. Mangolpuri                                           Rajesh Kumar
  31. Mehrauli                                                Rekha Chaudhary
  32. Moti Nagar                                           Alka Dhingra
  33. Narela                                                    Shweta Khatri
  34. Pul Pehladpur                                       Rakesh Lohia
  35. Rajneet Nagar                                      Ankush Narang
  36. Sultanpuri-A                                        Bobby Kinnar
  37. Tilak Nagar                                           Ashok Manu
  38. West patel Nagar                                  Kavita Chauhan
  39. RK Puram                                               Dharamvir Singh
  40. Rohini-A                                                 Pradeep Mittal
  41. Rajinder Nagar                                       Aarti Chawla
  42. Patparganj                                               Seema Mann Singh
  43. Sriram Colony                                      Mohammad Aamil Malik
  44.  Aman Vihar                                                Ravindra Bharadwaj
  45. Badarpur                                                Manju Devi

Meanwhile, addressing the media at the party headquarters after the results, spokesperson Sanjeev Jha said that the Mayor will be from AAP. “The BJP has covered Delhi in garbage, it’ll be cleaned and Arvind Kejriwal’s government will be formed in MCD. People of Delhi had decided to bring AAP in MCD so that Delhi emerges as a clean and beautiful city,” he said.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha, on the other hand said,”BJP got a befitting reply from the people of Delhi. People have voted for the one who works for development. Today, Delhi has wiped out the ‘keechar’ that BJP tried to throw on Arvind Kejriwal. We’ll transform Delhi into the most beautiful city in the world”.




Published Date: December 7, 2022 2:43 PM IST



Updated Date: December 7, 2022 2:43 PM IST





