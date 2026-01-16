The counting process is being carried out in strict accordance with the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India and the Model Code of Conduct.Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar) Corporation Election Results 2026: The counting of votes for the Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar) Corporation Election 2026 is underway. On Thursday, the elections were held this year for a total of 29 municipal corporations across 36 districts in Maharashtra. Voting for Ward No. 1 under the Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar) Municipal Corporation Election 2026 was held on January 15, 2026, and the date for the election results was fixed as January 16, 2025. In Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar), there are 68 wards. The 2026 election, along with the issues of water supply, roads, transport, sanitation and urban development, also became a topic of special discussion due to the political situation after the split between the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party. In 2017, elections were held for 68 seats in 17 wards of Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar) Municipal Corporation. In that election, various parties achieved the following successes.
Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar) Corporation Election Results 2026 Winners List:Seat A| Sagar Borude: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)
Seat B | Meena Chavan Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)
Seat A | Deepali Barskar Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)
Seat D | Sampat Barskar: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) The list of Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar) candidates will be updated soon
