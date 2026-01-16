Nashik Municipal Election Results 2026 WINNERS LIST: Full list of Winning Candidates from BJP, Dhule, Jalgaon, Malegaon ward-wise results
Nashik Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Get the latest updates of NMC election results 2026 with India.com. Check the full list of winning candidates of BJP for Nashik here.
Updated: January 16, 2026 2:06 PM IST
Nashik Election Results 2026 WINNERS LIST: The counting of votes for Maharashtra Municipal Corporation (MNC) is underway on Friday, including the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC). The Voting for the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) was held on Thursday. According to the early trends, the BJP is leading in over eight seats.
NMC Elections Winner List So Far:
Counting of votes is underway and the final list will be updated soon.
BMC Elections Winner List So Far:
Ward no 2 – Tejashwi Ghosalkar ( BJP)
ward no 19- Prakash Tawde ( BJP)
Ward No 20- Deepak Tawde (BJP)
Ward No 32- Geeta Bhandari (UBT)
Ward No 36- Siddarth Sharma , BJP
Ward No 50- Vikram Rajput
Ward No 51- Varsha Tembelkar ( Shivsena)
Ward 60- Meghna Kakade ( UBT)
ward 87- Krishna Parkar (BJP)
Ward No 103- Hetal Gala BJP
ward no 107- Neel kirit somaiya , BJP
ward No 123- Sunil More,UBT
ward no 124- Shakina Shaikh , UBT
ward No 135- Navnath Ban BJP
ward 156- Ashwini matekar ( shivsena)
ward no 157- Asha Tavde ,BJP
ward no 163-Shaila Lande , ( Shivsena)
Ward No 165- Ashraf Azmi , congress
182- Milind Vaidya UBT
183- Asha Kale congress
193- Hemangi Vardikar
201- Iram Siddiqui , others
204- Anil Kokid,shivsena
207- rohidas Lokhande ,BJP
214- Ajay Patil BJP
215- Santosh Dhole BJP
The counting of votes for the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Election is underway.
