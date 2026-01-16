Home

Nashik Municipal Election Results 2026 WINNERS LIST: Full list of Winning Candidates from BJP, Dhule, Jalgaon, Malegaon ward-wise results

The counting of votes for Maharashtra Municipal Corporation (MNC) is underway on Friday, including the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC). The Voting for the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) was held on Thursday. According to the early trends, the BJP is leading in over eight seats.Counting of votes is underway and the final list will be updated soon.Ward no 2 – Tejashwi Ghosalkar ( BJP) ward no 19- Prakash Tawde ( BJP)Ward No 20- Deepak Tawde (BJP) Ward No 32- Geeta Bhandari (UBT) Ward No 36- Siddarth Sharma , BJP Ward No 50- Vikram Rajput Ward No 51- Varsha Tembelkar ( Shivsena) Ward 60- Meghna Kakade ( UBT) ward 87- Krishna Parkar (BJP) Ward No 103- Hetal Gala BJP ward no 107- Neel kirit somaiya , BJP ward No 123- Sunil More,UBT ward no 124- Shakina Shaikh , UBT ward No 135- Navnath Ban BJP ward 156- Ashwini matekar ( shivsena) ward no 157- Asha Tavde ,BJP ward no 163-Shaila Lande , ( Shivsena) Ward No 165- Ashraf Azmi , congress 182- Milind Vaidya UBT 183- Asha Kale congress 193- Hemangi Vardikar 201- Iram Siddiqui , others 204- Anil Kokid,shivsena 207- rohidas Lokhande ,BJP 214- Ajay Patil BJP 215- Santosh Dhole BJP The counting of votes for the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Election is underway.