Thane Election Result 2026 Winners List: Full list of Winning Candidates from BJP

Thane Election Result 2026 Winners List:

Asha Kale from Congress wins Ward 183

The counting of votes for the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) elections is currently underway. As per the early trends, Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena is ahead in 14 seats while BJP is leading in 11 seats. Polling was held on Thursday (January 15) in major cities across the state, including Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Navi Mumbai, Nashik, and Pimpri-Chinchwad. The Thane Municipal Corporation consists of 131 seats. Within the Mahayuti, the Shiv Sena is contesting 87 seats, the BJP 40, and the remaining four have been allotted to smaller allies. To recall, in the last civic polls, the united Shiv Sena under Uddhav Thackeray and the BJP chose to compete separately, even though they were allies at the state level. The Shiv Sena won 67 of the 131 seats and formed the municipal body independently. The NCP won 34 seats, while the BJP finished in third place with 23.It is important to note that the Thane Municipal Corporation consists of 131 seats. Within the Mahayuti, the Shiv Sena is contesting 87 seats, the BJP 40, and the remaining four have been allotted to smaller allies.Among the opposition, Shiv Sena (UBT) is contesting 53 seats, the MNS 34, and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP 36 seats. The Ajit Pawar-led NCP, despite its alliance with the Sena and the BJP at the state and Centre, has fielded candidates in 75 seats.