A total of 859 candidates, including 96 former corporators are competing for a total of 115 seats in Aurangabad marking it to be one of the most dense contests in Maharashtra .Sambhajinagar Election Results 2026: The counting of votes for Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) Election 2026 is underway. According to the reports, a total of 859 candidates, including 96 former corporators are competing for a total of 115 seats in Aurangabad marking it to be one of the most dense contests in Maharashtra. As per a report by Loksatta, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance has registered a strong showing in the first-ever Jalna Municipal Corporation (JMC) election.
Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) Election Results 2026 Winners List:Bhaskar Danve (BJP): Brother of former Union Minister Raosaheb Danve, has been declared a winner. Sushila Danve (BJP): Wife of Bhaskar Danve, has also been declared a winner in her respective ward. Rekha Ram Yadav (Shiv Sena – Shinde): Reportedly declared a winner in Ward 1 with over 7,500 votes.
