Full Schedule, Key Constituencies, Party-wise Candidates List – All You Need to Know

Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 Today: Full Schedule, Key Constituencies, Party-wise Candidates List

Odisha Assembly Election 2024 Second Phase: Polling in the second phase will be held in 35 assembly constituencies falling under parliamentary seats such as Aska, Bargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal and Sundargarh.

Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 Today

Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 Second Phase: On the sideline of the Lok Sabha Election 2024 on May 20, Odisha will also be contesting the second phase of Assembly elections for 35 assembly seats on Monday amid tight security. In the second phase, the polling will occur in 35 assembly constituencies falling under parliamentary seats such as Aska, Bargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal and Sundargarh.

This time, a total of 79.69 lakh eligible voters, comprising 39.35 lakh women and 851 transgender individuals, will exercise their franchise across 9,162 polling stations. Among the voters, nearly 24 per cent are below the age of 30, with a gender ratio of 975 women per 1,000 men.

Odisha Assembly Elections 2024: Key Candidates

In total 40 candidates are contesting from Aska, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Bargarh and Sundergarh Lok Sabha seats, while 265 are contesting from 35 assembly constituencies.

Prominent candidates for the assembly polls include BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, along with his colleagues in the state government: Bikram Arukha, Niranjan Pujari, PK Amat, Tukuni Sahu, Rita Sahu, and SP Nayak.

Other prominent candidates include include ex-union minister and Sundergarh’s sitting MP Jual Oram, former Indian hockey captain Dilip Tirkey, former union minister and hotelier Dilip Ray, and BJP’s four-time Lok Sabha MP Sangeeta Singh Deo.

Odisha Assembly Election 2024: Check Full Schedule

Issue of notification: April 18, April 26, April 29, May 7

Last date of notification: April 25, May 3, May 6, May 14

Scrutiny of nomination: April 26, May 4, May 7, May 15

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: April 29, May 6, May 9, May 17

Date of poll: May 13, May 20, May 25, June 1

Results: June 4

Odisha Assembly Elections 2024: Full List of Constituencies

Padampur

Bijepur

Bargarh

Attabira

Bhatli

Brajarajnagar

Jharsuguda

Talsara

Sundargarh

Biramitrapur

Raghunathpali

Rourkela

Rajgangpur

Bonai

Kuchinda

Rengali

Sambalpur

Rairakhol

Deogarh

Telkoi

Ghasipura

Anandpur

Patna

Keonjhar

Champua

Jashipur

Saraskana

Rairangpur

Bangriposi

Karanjia

Udala

Badasahi

Baripada

Morada

Jaleswar

Bhograi

Basta

Balasore

Remuna

Nilgiri

Soro

Simulia

Bhandaripokhari

Bhadrak

Basudevpur

Dhamnagar

Chandabali

Binjharpur

Bari

Barchana

Dharmasala

Korei

Dhenkanal

Hindol

Kamakshyanagar

Parjanga

Pallahara

Talcher

Angul

Chhendipada

Athmallik

Birmaharajpur

Sonepur

Loisingha

Patnagarh

Bolangir

Titlagarh

Kantabanji

Nuapada

Khariar

Umerkote

Jharigam

Nabarangpur

Dabugam

Lanjigarh

Junagarh

Dharmagarh

Bhawanipatna

Narla

Baliguda

Udayagiri

Phulbani

Kantamal

Boudh

Baramba

Banki

Athgarh

Barabati-Cuttack

Choudwar-Cuttack

Niali

Cuttack Sadar

Salepur

Mahanga

Patkura

Kendrapara

Aul

Rajanagar

Mahakalapada

Paradeep

Tirtol

Balikuda-Erasama

Jagatsinghpur

Kakatpur

Nimapara

Puri

Brahmagiri

Satyabadi

Pipili

Jayadev

Bhubaneswar Central

Bhubaneswar North

Ekamra Bhubaneswar

Jatani

Begunia

Khurda

Chilika

Ranpur

Khandapada

Daspalla

Nayagarh

Bhanjanagar

Polasara

Kabisuryanagar

Khalikote

Chhatrapur

Aska

Surada

Sanakhemundi

Hinjili

Gopalpur

Berhampur

Digapahandi

Chikiti

Mohana

Paralakhemundi

Gunupur

Bissam Cuttack

Rayagada

Laxmipur

Kotpad

Jeypore

Koraput

Pottangi

Malkangiri

Chitrakonda

Odisha Assembly Elections: 2019 Results

In the 2019 Odisha assembly elections, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) won 113 seats with a thumping majority and formed the state government for a fifth consecutive term under chief minister Naveen Patnaik. In 2029, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 23 seats followed by Congress at 9. The other rest seats were won by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and an independent candidate.







