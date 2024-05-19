Full Schedule, Key Constituencies, Party-wise Candidates List – All You Need to Know

Odisha Assembly Election 2024 Second Phase: Polling in the second phase will be held in 35 assembly constituencies falling under parliamentary seats such as Aska, Bargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal and Sundargarh.
Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 Second Phase: On the sideline of the Lok Sabha Election 2024 on May 20, Odisha will also be contesting the second phase of Assembly elections for 35 assembly seats on Monday amid tight security. In the second phase, the polling will occur in 35 assembly constituencies falling under parliamentary seats such as Aska, Bargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal and Sundargarh.
This time, a total of 79.69 lakh eligible voters, comprising 39.35 lakh women and 851 transgender individuals, will exercise their franchise across 9,162 polling stations. Among the voters, nearly 24 per cent are below the age of 30, with a gender ratio of 975 women per 1,000 men.
Odisha Assembly Elections 2024: Key Candidates
In total 40 candidates are contesting from Aska, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Bargarh and Sundergarh Lok Sabha seats, while 265 are contesting from 35 assembly constituencies.
Prominent candidates for the assembly polls include BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, along with his colleagues in the state government: Bikram Arukha, Niranjan Pujari, PK Amat, Tukuni Sahu, Rita Sahu, and SP Nayak.
Other prominent candidates include include ex-union minister and Sundergarh’s sitting MP Jual Oram, former Indian hockey captain Dilip Tirkey, former union minister and hotelier Dilip Ray, and BJP’s four-time Lok Sabha MP Sangeeta Singh Deo.
Odisha Assembly Election 2024: Check Full Schedule
- Issue of notification: April 18, April 26, April 29, May 7
- Last date of notification: April 25, May 3, May 6, May 14
- Scrutiny of nomination: April 26, May 4, May 7, May 15
- Last date of withdrawal of candidature: April 29, May 6, May 9, May 17
- Date of poll: May 13, May 20, May 25, June 1
- Results: June 4
Odisha Assembly Elections 2024: Full List of Constituencies
- Padampur
- Bijepur
- Bargarh
- Attabira
- Bhatli
- Brajarajnagar
- Jharsuguda
- Talsara
- Sundargarh
- Biramitrapur
- Raghunathpali
- Rourkela
- Rajgangpur
- Bonai
- Kuchinda
- Rengali
- Sambalpur
- Rairakhol
- Deogarh
- Telkoi
- Ghasipura
- Anandpur
- Patna
- Keonjhar
- Champua
- Jashipur
- Saraskana
- Rairangpur
- Bangriposi
- Karanjia
- Udala
- Badasahi
- Baripada
- Morada
- Jaleswar
- Bhograi
- Basta
- Balasore
- Remuna
- Nilgiri
- Soro
- Simulia
- Bhandaripokhari
- Bhadrak
- Basudevpur
- Dhamnagar
- Chandabali
- Binjharpur
- Bari
- Barchana
- Dharmasala
- Korei
- Dhenkanal
- Hindol
- Kamakshyanagar
- Parjanga
- Pallahara
- Talcher
- Angul
- Chhendipada
- Athmallik
- Birmaharajpur
- Sonepur
- Loisingha
- Patnagarh
- Bolangir
- Titlagarh
- Kantabanji
- Nuapada
- Khariar
- Umerkote
- Jharigam
- Nabarangpur
- Dabugam
- Lanjigarh
- Junagarh
- Dharmagarh
- Bhawanipatna
- Narla
- Baliguda
- Udayagiri
- Phulbani
- Kantamal
- Boudh
- Baramba
- Banki
- Athgarh
- Barabati-Cuttack
- Choudwar-Cuttack
- Niali
- Cuttack Sadar
- Salepur
- Mahanga
- Patkura
- Kendrapara
- Aul
- Rajanagar
- Mahakalapada
- Paradeep
- Tirtol
- Balikuda-Erasama
- Jagatsinghpur
- Kakatpur
- Nimapara
- Puri
- Brahmagiri
- Satyabadi
- Pipili
- Jayadev
- Bhubaneswar Central
- Bhubaneswar North
- Ekamra Bhubaneswar
- Jatani
- Begunia
- Khurda
- Chilika
- Ranpur
- Khandapada
- Daspalla
- Nayagarh
- Bhanjanagar
- Polasara
- Kabisuryanagar
- Khalikote
- Chhatrapur
- Aska
- Surada
- Sanakhemundi
- Hinjili
- Gopalpur
- Berhampur
- Digapahandi
- Chikiti
- Mohana
- Paralakhemundi
- Gunupur
- Bissam Cuttack
- Rayagada
- Laxmipur
- Kotpad
- Jeypore
- Koraput
- Pottangi
- Malkangiri
- Chitrakonda
Odisha Assembly Elections: 2019 Results
In the 2019 Odisha assembly elections, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) won 113 seats with a thumping majority and formed the state government for a fifth consecutive term under chief minister Naveen Patnaik. In 2029, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 23 seats followed by Congress at 9. The other rest seats were won by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and an independent candidate.
