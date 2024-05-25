Full Schedule, Key Constituencies, Top Candidates – All You Need to Know  

Odisha Assembly Election 2024: Polling started at 7 AM and will continue till 6 PM. However, in some remote and critical booths voting will conclude ahead of 6PM.
Odisha Assembly Election 2024 Phase 3: Amid tight security, polling started on Saturday for six Lok Sabha constituencies and 42 assembly seats in Odisha. While polling started in Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Puri Lok Sabha seats, the voting also began for 42 assembly segments that comprise these Lok Sabha constituencies.
Odisha Assembly Election 2024 Phase 3: Date and Time
Polling started at 7 AM and will continue till 6 PM. However, in some remote and critical booths voting will conclude ahead of 6PM.
This time, a total of 447 candidates, including 64 are for the Lok Sabha seats and 383 for the assembly constituencies, are in the fray. The EC said more than 94.48 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in 10,581 booths in the third round of simultaneous elections in the state.
Odisha Assembly Election 2024 Phase 3: Security Arrangement
Police said over 35,000 security personnel including 121 companies of central armed police force (CAPF) and 106 platoons of Odisha armed police and 19,865 civil police personnel have been deployed in the state. Odisha DGP Arun Sarangi stated that at least 20 per cent of the total booths have been identified as sensitive or critical booths and one to half of section CAPF will be there in all sensitive booths. Besides, 763 mobile parties, 331 flying squad teams and 343 static surveillance teams have also been deployed.
Odisha Assembly Election 2024 Phase 3: Key Candidates
- Prafulla Mallick
- RP Swain
- Ashok Panda
- Basanti Hembram
- Jaynarayan Mishra
- Bhartruhari Mahtab
Odisha Assembly Election 2024 Phase 3: Key Constituencies
- Kuchinda
- Rengali
- Sambalpur
- Rairakhol
- Deogarh
- Telkoi
- Ghasipura
- Anandapur
- Patna
- Keonjhar
- Champua
- Karanjia
- Simulia
- Dhenkanal
- Hindol
- Kamakhyanagar
- Parjanga
- Pallahara
- Talcher
- Angul
- Chhendipada
- Athamallik
- Baramba
- Banki
- Athagarh
- Barabati Cuttack
- Choudwar Cuttack
- Cuttack Sadar
- Puri
- Bramhagiri
- Satyabadi
- Pipili
- Jayadev
- Bhubaneswar Central (Madhya)
- Bhubaneswar North (Uttar)
- Ekamra Bhubaneswar
- Jatani
- Begunia
- Khurda
- Chilika
- Ranpur
- Khandapada
- Nayagarh
Odisha Assembly Election 2024: Check Full Schedule
- Issue of notification: April 18, April 26, April 29, May 7
- Last date of notification: April 25, May 3, May 6, May 14
- Scrutiny of nomination: April 26, May 4, May 7, May 15
- Last date of withdrawal of candidature: April 29, May 6, May 9, May 17
- Date of poll: May 13, May 20, May 25, June 1
- Results: June 4
