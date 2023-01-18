Full Schedule of Voting in Nagaland, Meghalaya And Tripura Details
Assembly Election 2023: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said that the voting in Tripura will take place on February 16, while Nagaland and Tripura will vote on February 27. The results of all the assembly polls will be declared on March 2.
Assembly Election 2023 Date and Schedule: Assembly elections in three northeastern states — Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura — will be completed in single with Tripura being the first to go to polls on February 16, the Election Commission announced on Wednesday.
Here’s the full state-wise schedule of the assembly elections
Tripura
- Issue of notification: Jan 21, 2023
- Last date of filing nomination: Jan 30, 2023
- Scrutiny of nomination: Jan 31, 2023
- Last date of withdrawal of candidature: Feb 2, 2023
- Dates of polling: Feb 16, 2023
- Date of counting: March 2, 2023
Nagaland And Meghlaya
- Issue of notification: Jan 31, 2023
Last date of filing nomination: Feb 7, 2023
Scrutiny of nomination: Feb 8, 2023
Last date of withdrawal of candidature: Feb 10, 2023
Dates of polling: Feb 27, 2023
Date of counting: March 2, 2023
Model Code of Conduct Comes Into Force
Meanwhile, the model code of conduct also comes into effect from today following this announcement. The MCC bars the political parties from announcing policy decisions. It remains in force till the declaration of final results. This set of rules starts governing the conduct of political parties to prevent any use of unfair means by anyone whether incumbent or in opposition. All the political parties and candidates have to strictly adhere to it.
