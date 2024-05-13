Home

Odisha Assembly Election 2024 First Phase: Full Schedule, Timing, Key Constituencies, Top Candidates – All You Need to Know

Odisha Assembly Election 2024: In the first phase of Assembly elections, the BJD, Congress and the BJP are contesting in all the constituencies, while nominees of some small and regional parties along with independent candidates are also in the fray.

Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 Latest Update

Odisha Assembly Election 2024: Amid tight security, the stage is all set for the first phase of Assembly Elections in Odisha on Monday. In this phase, a total of 28 assembly seats will go to polls at 7 AM on May 13. Along with this, voting will also be held Nabarangpur, Koraput, Kalahandi, and Berhampur Lok Sabha seats. In this phase of elections, a total of 37 candidates are in fray for the Lok Sabha polls, while 243 nominees are in the fray for the 28 assembly seats.

Odisha Assembly Election 2024: Polling Date and Timing

Polling for 28 assembly seats will begin on May 13 at 7 AM in 7,303 polling stations across the four Lok Sabha seats and their assembly segments and will continue till 6 pm.

Moreover, the EC said the polling will end at 4 PM and 5 PM in some remote places where Maoist activities are a factor.

Odisha Assembly Election 2024: Voter Count

In Odisha this time, a total of 62.87 lakh electors, including 31.89 lakh women, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the first round of the twin polls. The number of women voters is more than 30.97 lakh than men electors in this first phase of polls in the state.

Odisha Assembly Election 2024 First Phase: Key Candidates

A total of 243 MLA candidates, including heavyweight leaders from the BJD, BJP, and Congress, are contesting in the first phase assembly elections in Odisha.

Jagannath Saraka

Rajendra Dholkia

Sarat Patnaik

Bhakta Charan Das

Taraprasad Bahinipati

Adhiraj Panigrahi

Bijay Patnaik

DS Mishra

Pradipta Naik

Ramesh Chandra Chayupattnaik

Ramesh Majhi

Pradeep Majhi

Bhrugu Baxipatra

Dibya Shankar Mishra

Saptagiri Ulaka

Sarat Pattanayak

Bhakta Das

Odisha Assembly Election 2024: Check Full Schedule

Issue of notification: April 18, April 26, April 29, May 7

Last date of notification: April 25, May 3, May 6, May 14

Scrutiny of nomination: April 26, May 4, May 7, May 15

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: April 29, May 6, May 9, May 17

Date of poll: May 13, May 20, May 25, June 1

Results: June 4

Odisha Assembly Elections 2024: Full List of Constituencies

Padampur

Bijepur

Bargarh

Attabira

Bhatli

Brajarajnagar

Jharsuguda

Talsara

Sundargarh

Biramitrapur

Raghunathpali

Rourkela

Rajgangpur

Bonai

Kuchinda

Rengali

Sambalpur

Rairakhol

Deogarh

Telkoi

Ghasipura

Anandpur

Patna

Keonjhar

Champua

Jashipur

Saraskana

Rairangpur

Bangriposi

Karanjia

Udala

Badasahi

Baripada

Morada

Jaleswar

Bhograi

Basta

Balasore

Remuna

Nilgiri

Soro

Simulia

Bhandaripokhari

Bhadrak

Basudevpur

Dhamnagar

Chandabali

Binjharpur

Bari

Barchana

Dharmasala

Korei

Dhenkanal

Hindol

Kamakshyanagar

Parjanga

Pallahara

Talcher

Angul

Chhendipada

Athmallik

Birmaharajpur

Sonepur

Loisingha

Patnagarh

Bolangir

Titlagarh

Kantabanji

Nuapada

Khariar

Umerkote

Jharigam

Nabarangpur

Dabugam

Lanjigarh

Junagarh

Dharmagarh

Bhawanipatna

Narla

Baliguda

Udayagiri

Phulbani

Kantamal

Boudh

Baramba

Banki

Athgarh

Barabati-Cuttack

Choudwar-Cuttack

Niali

Cuttack Sadar

Salepur

Mahanga

Patkura

Kendrapara

Aul

Rajanagar

Mahakalapada

Paradeep

Tirtol

Balikuda-Erasama

Jagatsinghpur

Kakatpur

Nimapara

Puri

Brahmagiri

Satyabadi

Pipili

Jayadev

Bhubaneswar Central

Bhubaneswar North

Ekamra Bhubaneswar

Jatani

Begunia

Khurda

Chilika

Ranpur

Khandapada

Daspalla

Nayagarh

Bhanjanagar

Polasara

Kabisuryanagar

Khalikote

Chhatrapur

Aska

Surada

Sanakhemundi

Hinjili

Gopalpur

Berhampur

Digapahandi

Chikiti

Mohana

Paralakhemundi

Gunupur

Bissam Cuttack

Rayagada

Laxmipur

Kotpad

Jeypore

Koraput

Pottangi

Malkangiri

Chitrakonda







