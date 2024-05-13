Full Schedule, Timing, Key Constituencies, Top Candidates – All You Need to Know

Odisha Assembly Election 2024: In the first phase of Assembly elections, the BJD, Congress and the BJP are contesting in all the constituencies, while nominees of some small and regional parties along with independent candidates are also in the fray.
Odisha Assembly Election 2024: Amid tight security, the stage is all set for the first phase of Assembly Elections in Odisha on Monday. In this phase, a total of 28 assembly seats will go to polls at 7 AM on May 13. Along with this, voting will also be held Nabarangpur, Koraput, Kalahandi, and Berhampur Lok Sabha seats. In this phase of elections, a total of 37 candidates are in fray for the Lok Sabha polls, while 243 nominees are in the fray for the 28 assembly seats.
Odisha Assembly Election 2024: Polling Date and Timing
Polling for 28 assembly seats will begin on May 13 at 7 AM in 7,303 polling stations across the four Lok Sabha seats and their assembly segments and will continue till 6 pm.
Moreover, the EC said the polling will end at 4 PM and 5 PM in some remote places where Maoist activities are a factor.
Odisha Assembly Election 2024: Voter Count
In Odisha this time, a total of 62.87 lakh electors, including 31.89 lakh women, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the first round of the twin polls. The number of women voters is more than 30.97 lakh than men electors in this first phase of polls in the state.
Odisha Assembly Election 2024 First Phase: Key Candidates
A total of 243 MLA candidates, including heavyweight leaders from the BJD, BJP, and Congress, are contesting in the first phase assembly elections in Odisha.
- Jagannath Saraka
- Rajendra Dholkia
- Sarat Patnaik
- Bhakta Charan Das
- Taraprasad Bahinipati
- Adhiraj Panigrahi
- Bijay Patnaik
- DS Mishra
- Pradipta Naik
- Ramesh Chandra Chayupattnaik
- Ramesh Majhi
- Pradeep Majhi
- Bhrugu Baxipatra
- Dibya Shankar Mishra
- Saptagiri Ulaka
- Sarat Pattanayak
- Bhakta Das
Odisha Assembly Election 2024: Check Full Schedule
- Issue of notification: April 18, April 26, April 29, May 7
- Last date of notification: April 25, May 3, May 6, May 14
- Scrutiny of nomination: April 26, May 4, May 7, May 15
- Last date of withdrawal of candidature: April 29, May 6, May 9, May 17
- Date of poll: May 13, May 20, May 25, June 1
- Results: June 4
Odisha Assembly Elections 2024: Full List of Constituencies
- Padampur
- Bijepur
- Bargarh
- Attabira
- Bhatli
- Brajarajnagar
- Jharsuguda
- Talsara
- Sundargarh
- Biramitrapur
- Raghunathpali
- Rourkela
- Rajgangpur
- Bonai
- Kuchinda
- Rengali
- Sambalpur
- Rairakhol
- Deogarh
- Telkoi
- Ghasipura
- Anandpur
- Patna
- Keonjhar
- Champua
- Jashipur
- Saraskana
- Rairangpur
- Bangriposi
- Karanjia
- Udala
- Badasahi
- Baripada
- Morada
- Jaleswar
- Bhograi
- Basta
- Balasore
- Remuna
- Nilgiri
- Soro
- Simulia
- Bhandaripokhari
- Bhadrak
- Basudevpur
- Dhamnagar
- Chandabali
- Binjharpur
- Bari
- Barchana
- Dharmasala
- Korei
- Dhenkanal
- Hindol
- Kamakshyanagar
- Parjanga
- Pallahara
- Talcher
- Angul
- Chhendipada
- Athmallik
- Birmaharajpur
- Sonepur
- Loisingha
- Patnagarh
- Bolangir
- Titlagarh
- Kantabanji
- Nuapada
- Khariar
- Umerkote
- Jharigam
- Nabarangpur
- Dabugam
- Lanjigarh
- Junagarh
- Dharmagarh
- Bhawanipatna
- Narla
- Baliguda
- Udayagiri
- Phulbani
- Kantamal
- Boudh
- Baramba
- Banki
- Athgarh
- Barabati-Cuttack
- Choudwar-Cuttack
- Niali
- Cuttack Sadar
- Salepur
- Mahanga
- Patkura
- Kendrapara
- Aul
- Rajanagar
- Mahakalapada
- Paradeep
- Tirtol
- Balikuda-Erasama
- Jagatsinghpur
- Kakatpur
- Nimapara
- Puri
- Brahmagiri
- Satyabadi
- Pipili
- Jayadev
- Bhubaneswar Central
- Bhubaneswar North
- Ekamra Bhubaneswar
- Jatani
- Begunia
- Khurda
- Chilika
- Ranpur
- Khandapada
- Daspalla
- Nayagarh
- Bhanjanagar
- Polasara
- Kabisuryanagar
- Khalikote
- Chhatrapur
- Aska
- Surada
- Sanakhemundi
- Hinjili
- Gopalpur
- Berhampur
- Digapahandi
- Chikiti
- Mohana
- Paralakhemundi
- Gunupur
- Bissam Cuttack
- Rayagada
- Laxmipur
- Kotpad
- Jeypore
- Koraput
- Pottangi
- Malkangiri
- Chitrakonda
