Full Schedule, Timing, Key Constituencies, Top Candidates – All You Need to Know

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election 2024: The polling for the 16th Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly will be held in a single phase on May 13, and the counting of votes is scheduled for June 4, 2024.

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election 2024: Amid tight security, the stage is all set for polling to elect the 175-member assembly seats from the state. The polling will begin at 7 AM and will conclude at 5 PM. As per the announcdment from the EC, the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections will be held along with Lok Sabha polls on the same day on May 13. The Andhra Pradesh Assembly has 175 seats, out of which 29 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and seven for the Scheduled Tribes (STs).

This time, a neck-to-neck competition is going on between YSRCP, TDP, and Janasena among others in the Assembly and Lok Sabha poll race. The YSRCP has got into the electoral fray, vying for all 175 Assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha segments in the state.

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024: Polling Date and Time

The voting will start at 7 AM and end at 6 PM, except for a few places where voting will conclude an hour or two prior. This year, the total number of voters in the southern state stands at 4.14 crore, including 2.02 crore male, 2.1 crore female, 3,421 third gender voters and 68,185 service electors.

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024: Key Candidates

YSRCP president YS Jagan (Pulivendula)

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu

Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan (Pithapuram)

AP Congress president YS Sharmila (Kadapa)

BJP chief Purandeswari (Rajamahendravaram)

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election 2024: Check Full Schedule

Last date for nominations : 25-04-2024

Last date for withdrawal of nominations: 29-04-2024

Date of poll: 13-05-2024

Counting of votes: 04-06-2024

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election 2024: All Constituencies

PHASE CONSTITUENCY STATE DATE 1 Ichchapuram Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Palasa Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Tekkali Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Pathapatnam Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Srikakulam Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Amadalavalasa Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Etcherla Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Narasannapeta Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Rajam Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Palakonda Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Kurupam Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Parvathipuram Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Salur Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Bobbili Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Cheepurupalle Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Gajapathinagaram Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Nellimarla Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Vizianagaram Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Srungavarapukota Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Bhimli Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Visakhapatnam East Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Visakhapatnam South Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Visakhapatnam North Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Visakhapatnam West Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Gajuwaka Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Chodavaram Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 V Madugula Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Araku Valley Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Paderu Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Anakapalli Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Pendurthi Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Elamanchili Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Payakaraopeta Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Narsipatnam Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Tuni Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Prathipadu Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Pithapuram Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Kakinada Rural Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Peddapuram Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Anaparthy Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Kakinada City Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Ramachandrapuram Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Mummidivaram Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Amalapuram Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Razole Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Gannavaram Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Kothapeta Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Mandapeta Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Rajanagaram Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Rajahmundry City Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Rajamundry Rural Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Jaggampeta Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Rampachodavaram Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Kovvur Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Nidadavole Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Achanta Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Palacole Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Narasapuram Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Bhimavaram Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Undi Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Tanuku Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Tadepalligudem Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Unguturu Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Denduluru Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Eluru Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Gopalapuram Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Polavaram Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Chintalapudi Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Tiruvuru Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Nuzvid Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Gannavaram Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Gudivada Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Kaikalur Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Pedana Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Machilipatnam Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Avanigadda Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Pamarru Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Penamaluru Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Vijaywada West Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Vijayawada Central Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Vijayawada East Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Mylavaram Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Nandigama Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Jaggayyapeta Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Pedakurapadu Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Tadikonda Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Mangalagiri Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Ponnur Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Vemuru Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Repalle Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Tenali Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Bapatla Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Prathipadu Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Guntur West Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Guntur East Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Chilakaluripet Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Narasaraopet Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Sattenapalli Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Vinukonda Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Gurazala Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Macherla Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Yerragondapalem Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Darsi Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Parchur Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Addanki Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Chirala Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Santhanuthalapadu Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Ongole Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Kandukur Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Kondapi Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Markapuram Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Giddalur Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Kanigiri Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Kavali Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Atmakur Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Kovur Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Nellore City Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Nellore Rural Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Sarvepalli Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Gudur Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Sullurpeta Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Venkatagiri Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Udayagiri Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Badvel Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Rajampet Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Kadapa Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Kodur Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Rayachoti Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Pulivendla Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Kamalapuram Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Jammalamadugu Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Proddatur Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Mydukur Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Allagadda Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Srisailam Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Nandikotkur Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Kurnool Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Panyam Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Nandyal Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Banaganapalle Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Dhone Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Pattikonda Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Kodumur Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Yemmiganur Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Mantralayam Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Adoni Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Alur Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Rayadurg Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Uravakonda Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Guntakal Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Tadipatri Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Singanamala Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Anantapur Urban Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Kalyandurg Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Raptadu Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Madakasira Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Hindupur Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Penukonda Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Puttaparthi Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Dharmavaram Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Kadiri Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Thamballapalle Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Pileru Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Madanapalle Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Punganur Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Chandragiri Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Tirupati Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Srikalahasti Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Satyavedu Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Nagari Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Gangadhara Nellore Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Chittoor Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Puthalapattu Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Palamaner Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024 1 Kuppam Andhra Pradesh May 13, 2024