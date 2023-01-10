Janhvi Kapoor gets uncomfortable when a fan comes too close to her for a picture.

Furious Janhvi Kapoor Smashes Her Car Door as Fan Makes Her Uncomfortable, Netizens Say ‘Thoda Sharam Toh…’ – Watch Viral Video

Bollywood actress, Janhvi Kapoor is often papped outside her yoga studio and gym classes. The diva sets huge fashion and fitness goals with her every outing for workout classes or any other events. She is quite friendly with paps and fans waiting outside and often interacts with them. But, This time Janhvi didn’t seem in a very pleasant mood as a fan got too close to her for a picture. We spotted the actress getting a bit uncomfortable with the fan’s gesture.

In the video, The paparazzi surrounded Janhvi as she was seen coming out of a Yoga class. When a fan approached her for a picture, She agreed but got uneasy as he came near her. Janhvi was noticed slanting her body toward the flower pots next to her. As soon as the fan clicked a picture with her, She ran and sat in the car, violently slamming the door. Watch the full video below.

Janhvi Kapoor Smashes Her Car Door as Fan Makes Her Uncomfortable:

As soon as the video got viral, Netizens went to the comment section to express their opinions. Fans commented ‘Why are you guys making her uncomfortable’, ‘leave her alone’, ‘thoda sharam karlo yar’, ‘ladki ko uncomfortable kardiya’. While some were speaking in Janhvi Kapoor’s favour, Others felt that she overreacted a bit.’ Bhai overacting’, ‘faltu drama’, ‘fans bichare’, users wrote.

Meanwhile, Janhvi was recently seen with her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya at a family dinner at cousin Rhea Kapoor’s residence in Mumbai. The private bash was attended by Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor.



