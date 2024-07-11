G Square Launches Tamil Nadu’s Biggest Sports-Themed Community in Singaperumal Koil

G Square Pavillion in SP Koil 624 residential plots spread across an overall land area of 34.53 acres with 50+ world-class amenities

G Square Pavillion is located just minutes from SP Railway Station and close to the Mahindra World City

G Square, South India’s largest plot promoter today announced the grand success of its latest project, G Square Pavillion in Singaperumal Koil. This prominent project, situated on the Oragadam Bypass and adjacent to GST Road, is recognized as Tamil Nadu’s largest sports-themed plotted community.

The DTCP-approved and RERA-registered project consists of 624 residential plots spread across an overall land area of 34.53 acres with 50+ world-class amenities in a secured community. G Square Pavillion is also noted for benefitting from some of the city’s most prime developments such as:

Presence on the Singaperumal Koil Overpass Bridge:

The SP Koil Overpass will connect GST Road with the Oragadam Bypass, linking the IT hub on GST Road with the automobile hub in Oragadam-Sriperumbudur stretch and simultaneously spurring growth on the unfledged right side of SP Koil, similar to the history of Urapakkam, Vandalur, Kilambakkam, Guduvanchery, and Kattankalathur.

Proximity to GST Road:

Chennai’s only road that offers rail, road, metro, and airport connectivity with connectivity to the Outer Ring Road, Chennai Bypass to Kolkata Highway, Vandalur-Kelambakkam Road-which bridges the GST road to the IT corridor ECR-OMR stretch.

Easy access to Chennai Peripheral Ring Road (CPRR):

One of the major ring roads that connects the trade route from Ennore to Mahabalipuram, reducing travel time between the endpoints significantly.

Direct connection to the Kilambakkam Bus Terminus:

One of the city’s biggest transit points along with CMBT Bus Terminus which operates both inter and intra-state transportation.

Proposed Tambaram-Chengalpet Elevated Corridor:

A major 6-lane elevated road which starts at Perungalathur and extends beyond the Paranur toll plaza, reducing traffic congestion and road accidents on GST Road. The elevated corridor will have entry and exit ramps at Kilambakkam Bus Terminal, SRM Potheri, and Mahindra World City and will significantly ease traffic near SP Koil.

Presence of multiple industries:

Singaperumal Koil hosts a cluster of major automobile and tire industries, including Mahindra, Renault-Nissan, Ford, and BMW. The area also accommodates significant IT hubs and communities with companies like Mahindra World City, Zoho, Capgemini, Wipro, and Infosys.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Bala Ramajeyam, Managing Director, G Square Realtors Private Limited said, “Singaperumal Koil is currently one of the most sought-after locations in all of Chennai. The location is situated amidst numerous major city developments and as a result, will experience massive appreciation and demand in the coming years. It is currently the gateway of the city from down south and is connected to all the major road networks of Chennai, with all modes of transportation available. The locality also has another unique feature where it has the presence of all sorts industries including Automobile, IT, Education, Healthcare, Hospitality, Entertainment and much more making it the most prime hotspot of the city and home for all locality.”

He further added, “G Square Pavillion is situated right in the middle of all these developments, it is just minutes from the railway station and also extremely close to the Mahindra World City. Building your dream home in a happening locality like SP Koil, especially at a reasonable price like this is something one should not miss because once the developments are fully operational, the prices will be sky high.”

G Square Pavillion is currently being sold at a best-in-the-market price of Rs. 2799/ sq. ft. as an early bird offer.

About G Square

G Square is South India’s No.1 Real Estate Developer that brings to you a lifestyle-defining curation of upscale selections to choose from. Our proactive and keen sense of identifying opportunities has helped build many dream houses and iconic businesses within G Square’s secured communities. Over 10000+ happy customers have trusted the transparent and hassle-free ownership of land in South India’s most potential addresses with G Square’s easy housing transactions.

Spread across Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Trichy, Hosur, Mysuru, Ballari, Dindigul, Ambur, Theni, Tirupattur and Udumalpet over the past 10 years, we have delivered the most lucrative investment lands with world-class amenities in G Square’s secured communities. With “2 Years of Free Maintenance” and all essentials covered, we aim to empower families and businesses to build the next chapter of their life on land they own.