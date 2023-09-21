G Square Successfully Expands into Mahabalipuram, launches G Square Dynasty

G Square, South India’s largest plot promoter and Tamil Nadu’s No.1 Real estate developer announced the launch of G Square Dynasty in Poonjeri, Mahabalipuram. This marks G Square’s entry into the Mahabalipuram real estate and plotted development market.

G Square Dynasty in Mahabalipuram

The DTCP-approved and RERA-registered project will consist of 296 residential plots in a secured community of 28.3 acres of land with more than 40 world-class amenities. The project will further be recognized for maintaining close proximity to the ECR-OMR link road and nearby prominent locations like Kalpakkam, Kelambakkam, Thiruporur, Anupuram, Sadras, Japanese city, Meiyur, and Kovalam.

G Square Dynasty is also projected to assist in the ongoing transformation of the tourism destination into the government-planned Satellite Township that will further experience of benefits of being close to the upcoming Chennai Peripheral Ring Road and the proposed sports city. The proposed Chennai Peripheral Ring Road with an estimated budget of Rs. 12,000 crores is predicted to be a pivotal turning point for the city, where the 133.38 kilometers spanning road will be designed to connect several key towns including Ennore, Singaperumalkoil, Sriperumbudur, Tiruvallur, Tamaraipakkam, Periyapalayam, Puduvoyal, and Kattupalli, ultimately culminating in Mahabalipuram, where it will re-establish Mahabalipuram as a major goods transport hub. While the upcoming sports city with an estimated budget of approximately 700 crores will witness a sprawling 500-acre sports complex hosting a diverse range of sporting facilities, including top-tier athletic tracks, an indoor cycling velodrome, a state-of-the-art hockey stadium, and a multipurpose indoor stadium suitable for basketball, volleyball, and boxing.

Speaking on the expansion, Mr. Bala Ramajeyam, Managing Directorof G Square Realtors Private Limited said, “G Square Dynasty marks G Square’s entry into the Mahabalipuram real estate market, which further comes in the succession of the recent rapid expansion into numerous Tier-II City markets such as Ambur, Theni, Dindigul, Tirupathur and Udumalpet. Mahabalipuram is presently on track for a major transformation where the city will witness enormous developments such as the upcoming Chennai Peripheral Ring Road, which will act as a new uncongested alternate route for the widely used busy Old Mahabalipuram Road and East Coast Road which the commuters use to travel from Mahabalipuram to Chennai City. Similarly, the establishment of the upcoming sports city which saw popular recognition, especially after the 44th Chess Olympiad and the recent Tamil Nadu International Kite Festival, both of which showcased Mahabalipuram as the untapped market on the global sports and tourism stage is soon expected to surface. The city is also on track to be established as a new satellite township as announced by the State Government. All these developments have already seen the city seek interest from major international investment entities such as the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, and the OPEC Fund for International Development.

These massive developments clearly show that the tourism hotspot is headed to soon transform into ‘The Next Sholinganallur‘, with major infrastructure and IT development on course. On the entertainment front, the city is also prominently famous for having the MGR centenary film studio in its vicinity, drawing attention from the movie fraternity every now and then. This is the right time and opportunity for one to capitalize on these developments, by purchasing a residential plot with world-class amenities in a secured community in a booming location like Mahabalipuram. G Square Dynasty is indeed the hottest selling project in the fastest developing location.”

G Square currently operates in numerous cities such as Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy, Ambur, Theni, Udumalpet, Tirupathur, Dindigul in Tamil Nadu; Hyderabad in Telangana; Mysuru, Hosur, and Ballari in Karnataka where it has catered and provided plots to more than 10000 customers.

About G Square

G Square is South India’s No.1 Real Estate Developer that brings to you a lifestyle-defining curation of upscale selections to choose from. Our proactive and keen sense of identifying opportunities has helped build many dream houses and iconic businesses within G Square’s secured communities. Over 10000+ happy customers have trusted the transparent and hassle-free ownership of land in South India’s most potential addresses with G Square’s easy housing transactions.

Spread across Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Trichy, Ambur, Theni, Dindigul, Theni, Udumalpet, Tirupathur, Hosur, Mysuru & Ballari over the past 10 years, we have delivered the most lucrative investment lands with world-class amenities in G Square’s secured communities. With “2 Years of Free Maintenance” and all essentials covered, we aim to empower families and businesses to build the next chapter of their life on land they own.

For more details log onto: www.gsquarehousing.com.

Rera No: TN/01/Regularization-Layout/023/2023.

