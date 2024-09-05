G Square Unveils First-of-its-kind E-Cars for Customer Site Visits

G Square, South India’s leading plot promoter, has announced the launch of a unique initiative, the first of its kind in the industry: Come Home Express, which introduces E-Cars for customer site visits. This innovative initiative allows customers to conveniently visit G Square sites across the city and book their dream plot for their future home.

Mr. Bala Ramajeyam, Managing Director of G Square Realtors Private Limited launching the ComeHome Express EV

As the first phase of this initiative, G Square has launched a fleet of 10 E-Cars exclusively for its customers and potential homebuyers, with plans to add more vehicles in subsequent phases. The company’s strategic move to use E-Cars underscores its commitment to environmental sustainability by ensuring that these vehicles are eco-friendly and do not contribute to pollution.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Bala Ramajeyam, Managing Director of G Square Realtors Private Limited, stated, “We see our customers as part of our family. The Come Home Express initiative is all about providing a holistic plot purchase experience-from the moment they start thinking about their dream home, through their visits to our sites, and all the way to the purchase of their ideal plot.”

He further added, “These E-Cars will be available at their convenience, allowing them to visit any of our G Square sites across the city and book their dream plot with ease. We are also extremely pleased that these cars are eco-friendly, produce zero emissions, and have a reduced carbon footprint, contributing to a cleaner future. Notably, we are proud that this is the first initiative of its kind in the industry, setting a new standard for customer service and environmental responsibility. However, this is just the beginning, we are under plans to introduce more vehicles in the initiative’s upcoming stages.”

The brand is already in plans to launch the campaign in their other operating zones such as Coimbatore, Pollachi, Trichy, Ambur, Dindigul, Udumalaipettai and Theni.