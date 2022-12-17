HomeNationalGal Gadot Cameo From 'The Flash' Removed After 'Wonder Woman 3' Gets...
Gal Gadot Cameo From ‘The Flash’ Removed After ‘Wonder Woman 3’ Gets Cancelled, Netizens React

Gal Gadot’s much-awaited cameo from the upcoming ‘The Flash’ movie has been reportedly removed After ‘Wonder Woman 3’ got cancelled as per recent reports.

Gal Gadot Cameo From ‘The Flash’ Removed: Gal Gadot’s fans were left for a shocker after DC Universe cancelled the highly anticipated Wonder Woman 3 recently. However, now there has been a recent update from multiple media sources that Gal’s cameo from The Flash (2023) movie has been removed by the makers. For the unversed, Henry Cavil won’t be making his much-awaited special appearance as Superman in the film as well. Ever since director James Gunn and British producer Peter Safran took positions as DC Studios co-CEOs, some major changes have been made in the DCU. Apart from cancellations of future projects recasting of Justice League Heroes is also a part of the new strategy by DC Studios.

GAL GADOT STILL A PART OF DCU, CLAIMS INSIDER

Patty Jenkins Wonder Woman 3 starring Gal Gadot became the first movie from DC Universe to be cancelled. Patty stated that she couldn’t do much about the situation as the mass media and entertainment conglomerate Warner Bros. Discovery changed its strategy for DCU. With reports of Gal’s cameo being removed speculations are rife that her association with DC as Wonder Woman could soon come to an end. Gal’s special appearance from The Flash (2023) being cut was mentioned by The Hollywood Reporter in its report. However, KC Walsh, a DC insider slammed the HBD report on Twitter. He wrote, “Gal Gadot’s [appearance] has not been removed”. Netizens however, got enraged over the report and said they won’t want anyone other than Gal playing Wonder Woman.

CHECK NETIZENS REACTION ON GAL GADOT’S REMOVAL AS WONDER WOMAN:

As per a report by The Direct, DC Universe will go through some major changes as part of the new marketing and production strategy.

For more updates on Gal Gadot and DC Universe, check out this space at India.com.




Published Date: December 17, 2022 11:05 AM IST





