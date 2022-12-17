Gal Gadot’s much-awaited cameo from the upcoming ‘The Flash’ movie has been reportedly removed After ‘Wonder Woman 3’ got cancelled as per recent reports.

Gal Gadot Cameo From ‘The Flash’ Removed After ‘Wonder Woman 3’ Gets Cancelled, Netizens React

Gal Gadot Cameo From ‘The Flash’ Removed: Gal Gadot’s fans were left for a shocker after DC Universe cancelled the highly anticipated Wonder Woman 3 recently. However, now there has been a recent update from multiple media sources that Gal’s cameo from The Flash (2023) movie has been removed by the makers. For the unversed, Henry Cavil won’t be making his much-awaited special appearance as Superman in the film as well. Ever since director James Gunn and British producer Peter Safran took positions as DC Studios co-CEOs, some major changes have been made in the DCU. Apart from cancellations of future projects recasting of Justice League Heroes is also a part of the new strategy by DC Studios.

GAL GADOT STILL A PART OF DCU, CLAIMS INSIDER

Patty Jenkins Wonder Woman 3 starring Gal Gadot became the first movie from DC Universe to be cancelled. Patty stated that she couldn’t do much about the situation as the mass media and entertainment conglomerate Warner Bros. Discovery changed its strategy for DCU. With reports of Gal’s cameo being removed speculations are rife that her association with DC as Wonder Woman could soon come to an end. Gal’s special appearance from The Flash (2023) being cut was mentioned by The Hollywood Reporter in its report. However, KC Walsh, a DC insider slammed the HBD report on Twitter. He wrote, “Gal Gadot’s [appearance] has not been removed”. Netizens however, got enraged over the report and said they won’t want anyone other than Gal playing Wonder Woman.

CHECK NETIZENS REACTION ON GAL GADOT’S REMOVAL AS WONDER WOMAN:

I don’t want anyone else playing that role #WonderWoman #GalGadot

Gal Gadot will always be my generation Wonder Woman pic.twitter.com/E8dT0rfDUj — Mark⭐️Gal (@alain_0070) December 16, 2022

Gal Gadot will be our Wonder Woman forever and ever, even if they give the role to any other actress, whoever she is, she will never earn the respect and admiration that the world has for Gal Gadot, she will always be remembered as the most iconic Wonder Woman of the Cinema. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rzuzWwEdBm — Gal Gadot WW (@WwGadot) December 17, 2022

Gal Gadot is perfect as Wonder Woman. We don’t need a recast ffs pic.twitter.com/r2Ck0Hht6V — of North (@Itssan17) December 8, 2022

@JamesGunn please make sense of this. Is @GalGadot in or is she out as Wonder Woman? pic.twitter.com/bHW2E0sL17 — Nickatina #4NERDS (@Nickatina_show) December 16, 2022

If I were Gal Gadot, I’d be extremely concerned right now. Does she stay as Wonder Woman and works with a depraved as Gunn? Will she be let go because this whole thing is supposedly being rebooted? Or does she walk away from the role of her life in her own free will? pic.twitter.com/oJrTD5XhAJ — Luis – #IStandWithRayFisher (@Jackaluichi) December 16, 2022

As per a report by The Direct, DC Universe will go through some major changes as part of the new marketing and production strategy.

