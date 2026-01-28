MIAMI

Jan. 28, 2026



Galen Hope Residential Treatment for Teens



Integrated treatment for both primary mental health and eating disorders, as well as complex co-occurring conditions.

Physician-led, multidisciplinary team including a psychiatrist, internal medicine physician, registered nurse, primary therapist, care partner, and registered dietitian.

Home-like residence that foster safety, connection, and comfort, with chef-prepared meals and a small, supportive milieu.

Whole-person, developmentally appropriate care that incorporates school coordination, life skills, and experiential therapies.

Family Integration Model (FIM): intensive, structured family involvement through weekly family therapy, family coaching, multi-family support groups, Family Days, and robust family education.

Community Integration: preparing teens for life beyond treatment through structured community outings, real-world practice, and re-engagement in school and social life.

Continuity of care from Residential to PHP to IOP within the same program and same clinical team, ensuring seamless transitions and consistent support.

/PRNewswire/ — Galen Hope , a leader in whole-person, trauma-informed behavioral healthcare, today announced the opening of its innovative, the first in South Florida designed to treat bothin a residential setting for teens ages 13–17.Developed by nationally recognized experts, and clinical, the program combines a physician-led, multidisciplinary team with an innovative care model that integrates both the Family Integration Model (FIM) and Community Integration. This approach meets each teen where they are emotionally, clinically, and developmentally while fostering sustainable recovery and real-world readiness. The launch comes at a pivotal moment. According to the U.S. Surgeon General, youth mental health is in crisis, with rising rates of anxiety, depression, eating disorders, and suicidal ideation. Many adolescents do not fit neatly into “mental health only” or “eating disorder only” programs, leaving them without the comprehensive support they need. This new program is designed specifically to meet that gap. “Families often tell us they feel forced to choose between a mental health program and an eating disorder program, even when their teen’s needs span both,” said Dr. Amy Boyers, Co-Founder of Galen Hope. “We built this program to close that gap, welcoming complexity instead of turning it away. By embedding family and community integration into treatment from day one, we give adolescents the strongest possible foundation for lasting recovery.”The Adolescent Residential Program is intentionally inclusive and gender-affirming (not just informed) and welcomes autistic, ADHD, dyslexic, dyspraxic, and other neurodivergent youth who too often are screened out of higher levels of care. Many adolescents do not present with a single diagnosis. Eating disorders such as anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, and binge-eating disorder frequently co-occur with depression, anxiety, OCD, self-harm, borderline personality disorder, or trauma histories. Galen Hope’s model was built to treat all of this, together. The program offers:

“Our adolescent residential program reflects the same clinical ingenuity that defines Galen Hope. We’ve created a model that blends intensive psychiatric and therapeutic expertise with the relational depth and creativity that make true healing possible. We deeply cherish the opportunity to work with adolescents and their families, it’s a privilege we take with the utmost seriousness. Every day, we are reminded that this work has the power to profoundly change the course of a young person’s life, and we are honored to be part of that transformation.”, said Dr. Wendy Oliver-Pyatt, Co-Founder of Galen Hope.